Cariboo-Chilcotin region participating in City Nature Challenge 2022

Residents in the Cariboo-Chilcotin are being asked to record plants, fungus, animals, tracks or sound recordings between April 29 and May 2 as part of the City Nature Challenge 2022.

By doing so they will join other Canadian cities in taking on the world and each other in a friendly competition to see who can make the most observations of nature.

This will be the first time the Cariboo-Chilcotin region has participated in the challenge, said Camille Sangarapillai, Cariboo Outreach Coordinator/Youth Facilitator with the Invasive Species Council of BC (ISCBC).

She is the local organizer for Williams Lake and the Cariboo Region to participate in the challenge.

​”The area encompassed in our ‘city’ is the entirety of the Cariboo Regional District. This includes small communities such as Wells, Horsefly, Lac La Hache and the Chilcotin. Our goal was to include all the smaller communities in the Cariboo and encourage them to join us in observing nature in and around their communities.”

Across B.C. the ISCBC has staff across the province and wanted to engage as many people as possible in this nature based community event.

Hoping locals will participate, she noted the Cariboo-Chilcotin is wonderfully diverse, from its temperate rain forests in the east and protected grasslands in the west.

“We can all get outside and celebrate it! Our community can work together to create a biodiversity snapshot of all the species around us. You don’t need a degree or certificate to participate, community science is for everyone! By observing and reporting we help collect data that tells us about invasive and native species, flagging concerns and celebrating successes in our own backyards.”

Sign up at iNaturalist.ca or by downloading the free App to share observations in the Cariboo Region or wherever you are located, she said, adding it is an easy to use platform that can be used year round to explore and share what a person notices in nature.

“It’s never been easier to share a photo of a species you’ve never seen before to find out what it is! All over the globe community scientists are finding new invasive species infestations and contributing valuable data about our native species and ecosystems.”

Observations logged through iNaturalist are one part of ISCBC’s Community Science Network. To learn more about invasive species and how they impact biodiversity in B.C. go to bcinvasives.ca.

The CNC is an international initiative that celebrates the diversity of nature around the world, organized by the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County and the California Academy of Sciences and led in Canada by the Canadian Wildlife Federation and local partners.



