Cariboo Chilcotin region has highest COVID-19 numbers in province: BCCDC

The figures are based on COVID-19 cases per population of 100,000

The BC Centre for Disease Control has released a map showing COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population from Jan. 17-23. (BC Centre for Disease Control image)

Cariboo Chilcotin: 484. Quesnel: 13.

Not a landslide sports thrashing, rather, the number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population from Jan. 17-23 forecasted by the BC Centre for Disease Control via an online map.

To clarify, the region did not have 484 cases of COVID-19 from Jan. 17-23, but it would based on a population of 100,000 people, the BCCDC said.

To the south, the 100 Mile House region shows 92 cases during the same time period per 100,000 population.

Since Jan. 1, a total of 314 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Cariboo Chilcotin region, which includes Williams Lake and the Cariboo Chilcotin health region. As of the latest update issued Jan. 26, 150 cases were currently active.

The BCCDC statistic for the Cariboo Chilcotin region is the highest in the province currently, slightly above the Nisga’a region at 479, the Fort Nelson region at 472 and the Bella Coola Valley at 448 —all per population of 100,000 over the week of Jan. 17-23.

An outbreak declared Jan. 13 at Cariboo Memorial Hospital now shows 14 cases among hospital staff as of Wednesday Jan. 27.

Of the 314 cases, most are related to COVID-19 transmission that occurred at recent ‘social events and gatherings’ in Williams Lake, noted Interior Health.

The numbers exclude the neighbouring communities of 100 Mile House and Quesnel.

Interior Health, meanwhile, has been rushing to vaccinate as many First Nations communities as possible, with Yunesit’in, Tsideldel, Tl’etinqox, Ulkatcho, Xeni Gwet’in and Williams Lake First Nation among those who have received the first round of vaccinations already this month.

In B.C., 485 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday, Jan. 27. In Interior Health, 83 were reported.

