Cariboo Chilcotin receives more than $5 million economic diversification funds

More than $5 million in government funding is going toward local government and organizations in the Cariboo Chilcotin for economic development projects.

The grants are coming from the province’s Rural Economic Diversification Infrastructure Program (REDIP) which dispersed $66 million in its latest distribution.

Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation Brenda Bailey said originally the government was going to give out $33 million but because there were so many good applications they went back and increased the amount.

Earmarked for regional economic development, Bailey said what she likes about the funding program is communities define the objectives and the applications that came forward were very good.

By increasing funding they were able to fund 200 applications, 12 in the Cariboo Chilcotin.

Successful applications

Tŝideldel First Nation, Tŝideldel Gravel andAggragates, $500,000.00, Yunesit’in Government, $100,000.00, Xeni Gwet’in First Nation, Nemiah Valley Lodge Meeting Facility, $1,000,000.00, Williams Lake First Nation and WLFN Craft Cannabis Processing Initiative, $400,450.00, Tl’etinqox Government, Anaham Flats Agriculture Upgrading Project, $500,000.00, ?Esdilagh First Nation, Esdilagh Economic Capacity Development, $100,000.00, Community Futures Development Corporation of Cariboo Chilcotin, Planning a Successful Succession Plan, $168,560.00, Tsilhqotin National Government, Entrepreneurship Coordinator, $100,000.00, Cariboo Regional District for Anahim Lake Airport Terminal Building Expansion, $530,765.00, Stswecem’c Xgat’tem First Nation for SXFN Sustainable Wood Products, $496,600.00, Tŝideldel Limited Partnership for Tsideldel Community Service Centre, $1,000,000.00 and the City of Williams Lake for the Williams Lake Regional Airport Utility Master Plan, $125,000.00.

Bailey met with Mayor Surinderpal, some councillors and economic development office staff, with Williams Lake First Nation and Tsideldel First Nation.

Applications are opening up again for the REDIP program at the end of spring for another $33 million and is open to municipalities, regional districts, First Nations governance and non-profits and has to have a focus on regional eocnomic development.

Some of the applications that were quite close to being approved in the last round are going to be moved over automatically in the next round if they would like, Bailey said.

Jobs manufacturing fund

Additionally, there is a jobs manufacturing fund of $180 million only open to businesses, focused on ensure there are high-quality, well-paying jobs in regions, Bailey said.

“We know for example there has been some mill curtailment and what we don’t want so see is well-paying jobs gone and people moving elsewhere because they cannot stay in their community.”

Private sector can apply for funding to build up some of the manufacturing they need to do.

To do something different is expensive so if government can make a contribution to fund something that might be a risk that can help.

“We will pay up to 20 per cent of a project to a maximum of $10 million,” Bailey said.

An example is the Crofton Mill close to Duncan on Vancouver Island that closed one of three lines, laying off close to 100 people.

Funding helped the mill transition the line to purchase equipment to turn into value-added production of wooden forks and knives and other utensils for the restaurant industry.

Bailey said they hired back every single person that was laid off.

Part of the jobs fund is devoted to forestry, but not all of it.

There is no deadline for applications.

