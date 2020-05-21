Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA responds to criticism around social media post, slight toward Dr. Henry

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett got herself in some hot water this week.

The Cariboo BC Liberal politician shared a controversial conspiracy video on COVID-19 which featured two American doctors who claimed the pandemic is being overblown.

When questioned by a constituent for circulating the video, Barnett remarked in her comments ‘This shows you only listen to Dr. Bonnie Henry.’

The video has since been removed from several social media platforms, the post deleted from Barnett’s page and a statement was issued by Barnett on Thursday, May 21.

“I certainly did not mean to share misleading information,” Barnett stated. “Our caucus has been very clear in our support of Dr. Bonnie Henry and her efforts and will continue to do so.

“When it was brought to my attention that the post was causing confusion, I immediately took it down.”

Barnett also stated she was sorry for any confusion she may have caused toward Dr. Henry with the post.

“I have always supported and have full confidence in Dr. Henry.”

In January of 2020, Barnett announced she would not be running in the 2021 provincial election. She has served as the MLA for the Cariboo Chilcotin since 2009. Prior to being an MLA, Barnett was the mayor of 100 Mile House and still lives in the South Cariboo community.

