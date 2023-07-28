Cariboo Chilcotin MLA creates petition addressing seniors poverty in B.C.

“Far too many seniors in British Columbia live below the poverty line,” notes the petition

Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson has created a petition calling for increased financial supports for seniors living below the poverty line in B.C. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson is going to bat for seniors asking their pensions be raised to a non-poverty level.

“I hear from seniors who are struggling very often,” Doerkson said during the Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce monthly meeting at Signal Point Restaurant on Thursday, July 27.

Doerkson shared copies of a letter and a petition he has created that calls on the provincial and federal government to address seniors poverty in B.C.

“I’m asking you to sign the petition,” he told chamber members.

The petition notes far too many seniors in British Columbia live below the poverty line, struggling by as the affordability crisis continues to worsen and asks that the income threshold for supports such as SAFER and BC Income Assistance for seniors keep up with rising inflation.

It also asks the legislative assembly to advocate to their federal counterparts, urging them to increase financial supports for B.C. seniors, ensuring they have the resources available to meet their needs.

Doerkson said he has been working with seniors in the riding to get the petition signed.

He is asking for the petitions to be returned by Oct. 1, 2023.

READ MORE: Williams Lake Seniors Advocate working with SPARC BC to distribute parking placards

READ MORE: B.C.’s new poverty reduction minister and all of cabinet asked to ‘work fast’ following shuffle



monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile HouseBC politicsCaribooChilcotinWilliams Lake