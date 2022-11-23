The Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre’s front entrance awning received damage to one of its wooden beams after being struck by a delivery truck on Thursday, Nov.17. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Cariboo Chilcotin Development Centre closed after delivery truck hits awning beam

The incident occurred on Nov. 17

The Cariboo Chilcotin Development Centre has been closed to the public after a delivery truck hit a large wooden beam supporting the front entrance awning on Thursday, Nov. 17.

“We have been running a couple of adult session having people enter at the back of the building, but everything else has been moved throughout the community,” said Vanessa Riplinger, CCDC executive director Wednesday. “Everybody pivoted pretty quickly – the community really opened up its doors.”

The pediatrician that works at the centre has been seeing patients at other clinics, programs have taken place at the Foundry Cariboo Chicotin, the Cariboo Community Church, and outside of possible, and the Women’s Contact Society has stored some supplies.

“In some ways we are doing the things we did during the COVID-19 pandemic for two-and-a-half years,” Riplinger said. “It’s lucky we have that plan to fall back on.”

As soon as the damage happened, Riplinger contacted Lauren Brothers Construction who made it a priority.

“We’ve had an engineer look at it now and as soon as Lauren Brothers get the plans they will get to it. Hopefully it will be fixed by the end of the week. The beam probably has to be replaced.”

It is a tough timing because the CCDC is presently accepting donations toward its Christmas giving program for children, but Riplinger and her staff are making the best of it.

She said the business owning delivery truck it has been very gracious.


Williams Lake

