Cariboo-Chilcotin Crime Reduction Unit receives funding to 2020

Funding for the Cariboo-Chilcotin Crime Reduction Unit will continue through to 2020. Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo

A Williams Lake program aimed at crime reduction in the Williams Lake area has secured funding through to 2020.

Created in May 2017, the Cariboo-Chilcotin Crime Reduction Unit has completed 330 investigations with 218 charges recommended to the BC Prosecution Service for approval, said Insp. Jeffy Pelley officer in chrage of the Williams Lake RCMP.

“The CC-CRU staff, equipment and training have resulted in a more effective approach to targeting offenders” Pelley said. “CC-CRU resources strategically complement current detachment resources in their enforcement strategies, thus allowing a more comprehensive approach to enforcement”

Pelley noted 82 weapons were seized from offenders and locations throughout the region and 33 offenders from other jurisdictions were arrested on outstanding arrest warrants, noted Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, North District media relations in a press release.

The unit also completed 16 prolific offender investigations, recommended 41 charges of which 38 charges have currently been approved and are before the courts.

CC­CRU has alleviated pressures on the general duty officers, resulting in an increase in productivity related to general calls for service to the public and more effective engagement with schools and youth, Pelley added.

