Cariboo Chilcotin community raises $80,000-plus for family of father killed in snowmobile crash

A fundraiser hockey game for the family of the late Todd Sterritt, held March 17, saw the Chilcotin Grizzlies player Jimi Belleau carry a flag and Alkali Braves player Robert Alec Paul and Chilcotin Grizzlies play for fun. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Brittany Woods, left, Irene Johnson, Freddy and Frederick Johnson during the opening ceremony. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The fundraising game between the Alkali Braves and Chilcotin Grizzlies included an opening ceremony. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Alkali Braves pause for the opening ceremony. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The opening ceremony. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The Chilcotin Grizzlies and Alkali Braves played for a fundraiser at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The Alkali Braves line up for the opening ceremony. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The Alkali Braves bench. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The Chilcotin Grizzlies line up during the opening ceremony. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Jimi Belleau, left, and Robert Alec Paul at the beginning of the ceremony. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The Chilcotin Grizzlies bench. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Some game action between the Alkali Braves and Chilcotin Grizzlies. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Play action during the Alkali Braves and Chilcotin Grizzlies game. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Play action during the Alkali Braves and Chilcotin Grizzlies game, Saturday March 19. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

In just a few weeks people in the Cariboo Chilcotin raised more than $80,000 for the family of a young father who died in a snowmobile crash near Williams Lake on March 12.

Todd Sterritt, 29, left behind his fiancé and two small children.

The family lived in Williams Lake.

Within 48 hours of Sterritt’s death, Brittany Spooner, a family friend, her mom Shannon Woods and brother Lane Spooner started planning ways to help his family.

Brittany and her friend Amanda Price started an online auction, with help from Shannon, while Shannon and her partner David Setah organized a poker tournament.

With help from her brother Lane, and her mom, Brittany also organized a hockey game between the Alkali Braves and the Chilcotin Grizzlies, which took place Saturday, March 19 and included a 50/50 draw and a large raffle and with the arena full to capacity.

On Thursday, March 31, Brittany said everything had wrapped up and the money was donated to Sterritt’s fiancé.

She praised the community for its generosity.

“It is amazing.”

READ MORE: Two people die after snowmobile crash on outskirts of Williams Lake



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake