Amy Thacker (second from right) has been appointed to a special task force aimed at reigniting B.C.’s tourism sector after impacts caused by COVID-19. (Photo submitted)

Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association CEO Amy Thacker named to provincial Tourism Task Force

The Province is allocating $50 million in the Economic Recovery Plan to implement new measures

A Williams Lake business and industry leader has been appointed to a new task force focused on reigniting B.C.’s tourism sector and enhancing its long-term competitiveness.

Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association CEO and BC Tourism Regional Secretariat chair Amy Thacker has been named as one of 10 individuals to what the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture is calling a Tourism Task Force.

The Province is allocating $50 million in the Economic Recovery Plan to implement new measures that result from the Tourism Task Force’s work.

“There is no question that B.C.’s tourism businesses have suffered considerably due to COVID-19, which is why I’m so thankful that the members of this task force have stepped up to help address the challenges head on,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

“I am confident their vast expertise will be instrumental in putting tourism in B.C. back on solid footing.”

Members of the Tourism Task Force have varied backgrounds including business, labour and the not-for-profit sector.

The groups will seek innovative and creative ideas from stakeholders, experts and the public about how to help B.C.’s tourism industry recover in the short, medium and long term.

The group will also solicit input on how the industry can become more sustainable in the future. A final report will be presented to the minister by Dec. 31, 2020.

Joining Thacker as members of the Tourism Task Force are:

– Tamara Vrooman, president and CEO, Vancouver International Airport (chair)

– Walt Judas, CEO, Tourism Industry Association of BC

– Brenda Baptiste, chair, Indigenous Tourism BC

– Nancy Small, chair, BC Destination Management Organization Association, Tourism Richmond

– Ingrid Jarrett, president and CEO, BC Hotel Association

– Rod Harris, adjunct professor, Royal Roads University

– Glenn Mandziuk, vice-chair, Minister’s Tourism Engagement Council, and president and CEO, Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association

– Richard Porgess, interim president and CEO, Destination BC; and

– A representative from the Labour sector, to be named.


