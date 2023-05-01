Doug Tarry and Cole Byrd work to put out spot fires that threatened a property on the Mountain House Road Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Monica Byrd photo)

Cariboo area firefighters, residents respond to grass fires, two structure fires April 28, 29

Williams Lake, BC Wildfire Service, Wildwood and 150 Mile House firefighters attended incidents

Out-of-control grass fires and structure fires were some of the calls firefighters responded to in the Williams Lake area last weekend.

At around 3:20 p.m Friday, April 28, smoke could be seen billowing from above Williams Lake on Dog Creek Road.

Williams Lake fire chief Evan Dean said they were called to a greenhouse fire.

“The structure unfortunately was lost before crews were able to get on scene, however, once there the fire was quickly knocked down and kept from spreading into the nearby wild-land,” Dean said, noting 21 firefighters responded with four pieces of apparatus.

On Saturday, the Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department and the BC Wildfire Service were called to a structure fire on Mountain House Road, north of Williams Lake.

Dean said the Williams Lake Fire Department assisted as mutual-aid, bringing two large apparatus, two duty trucks, 14 firefighters, staying on scene for about four hours.

Deep Creek resident Monica Byrd said the structure that burned was a shop on a property next to hers and the fire spread close to her home.

“If it wasn’t for my uncle Kelly Sellars, my friend Charli0-Ann Erho and her boyfriend Doug Tarry showing up before we got there we would have lost everything,” she said. “We are so grateful for the quick response of both fire departments and the BC Wildfire Service.”

BC Wildfire notes the fire was about one hectare in size, and was human-caused.

150 Mile House Volunteer Fire Department Paul McCarthy said they responded to a grass fire on the Horsefly-Likely Road Saturday, April 29, receiving a page at 12:45 p.m.

McCarthy said the fire got into a small stand of trees.

“Our department was able to provide a fast response with six members and two apparatus to extinguish and stop it from threatening nearby properties,” he told the Tribune.

The Cariboo Fire Centre put out an information bulletin on Friday, April 28 informing the public that a Category Three fire ban is going into effect on Thursday, May 4 at noon.

READ MORE: Williams Lake, Cache Creek and Clinton break hot-weather records Saturday


Charli-Ann Erho and Doug Tarry help put out spot fires after a spreading fire from nearby threatened the the home of Monica and Cole Byrd on the Mountain House Road Saturday, April 29, 2023. *(Monica Byrd photo)

