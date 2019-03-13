Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)

Carey Price breaks Canadiens goalie record with 315 wins

Habs netminder surpasses Jacques Plante’s record for most wins

Anahim Lake’s Carey Price has proven once again why many consider him the best goalie in the world.

Price notched his 315th win in a game against the Detroit Red Wings Tuesday night, making him the winningest goaltender in Canadiens franchise history. Price surpassed the record previously held by Jacques Plante since 1963.

Fans at the Bell Centre gave Price a standing ovation after the 3-1 game, and he later thanked his teammates and fans for all the support.

