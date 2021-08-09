Care home residents return to 100 Mile after evacuation alert lifted

Interior Health will be moving residents back over next couple of days

Care home residents are returning to the District of 100 Mile House after evacuation alerts due to the Flat Lake wildfire were rescinded Sunday.

Interior Health said it will transport 124 residents back to 100 Mile House from Merritt, Kamloops, Salmon Arm and Williams Lake over the next few days.

“Repatriation will occur gradually to ensure appropriate staffing and resources are in place when residents return home,” Interior Health said in a statement. “Families will be notified directly as their loved ones are moved back.”

Those wishing to confirm their loved one’s evacuated location can call 1-877-442-2001.

The 100 Mile District General Hospital was not evacuated due to the wildfire. The Flat Lake wildfire was estimated Sunday at 62,895 hectares.

Interior Health acknowledged the communities that received the evacuees and accompanying staff for their support along with the “incredible efforts of staff and physicians in the 100 Mile House and surrounding community,” many of whom were also under evacuation alert themselves.

It also said it appreciates the support of local municipalities, regional districts, the BC Wildfire Service, and other partners who ensured patients, clients, and residents were kept safe during this challenging time.

Interior Health continues to monitor wildfire activity across the health authority. Wildfire planning and actions include supporting anyone who may be in isolation due to COVID-19. We will ensure separate arrangements are made for anyone with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 to protect the public from potential exposure.

Everyone is reminded to make preparations for wildfires, and smoky skies as air quality deteriorates by visiting:https://www.interiorhealth.ca/YourEnvironment/Emergency/Wildfires/Pages/default.aspx



kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile HouseB.C. Wildfires 2021Cariboo Regional District