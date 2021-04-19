Car runs light, hits van which smashes into Kamloops police car

The van then caught fire which was extinguished by a Kamloops Mountie

An RCMP vehicle ended up as collateral damage following a Friday-night collision in Kamloops.

Just before 11 p.m. on April 16, a car travelling northbound on 8th Street allegedly drove through a yellow light and t-boned a southbound van turning left onto Richmond Avenue.

The force of the crash caused the van to spin and smash into a nearby police cruiser on Richmond Avenue. The van’s engine then caught on fire, which was extinguished by a responding officer.

Two people were taken to hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries. All vehicles were significantly damaged.

The car’s driver was issued a violation ticket for driving without due care and disobeying a traffic control device.

