‘Car-jacking’ near Lac la Hache results in a high-risk takedown

Both subjects in custody and expected in court

A collision and car-jacking just north of Lac la Hache resulted in a high-risk takedown just north of 100 Mile House on March 10.

100 Mile House RCMP, Williams Lake RCMP and Cariboo Central Traffic Services responded to the collision and “car-jacking” at 11:24 a.m, according to 100 Mile Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen

“It was reported that a grey Hyundai Elantra, which was found to be stolen out of the Kelowna area, was driving erratically and was witnessed to have struck at least two vehicles. This vehicle ended up colliding with one of those vehicles, a Subaru Forester belonging to a resident of Lac La Hache, near the end of the passing lanes just north of Lac La Hache.”

The male driver of the Elantra took the keys off the female Subaru driver by force, according to Nielsen.

“The male driver and female passenger then moved themselves to the Subaru and fled northbound. Witnesses had stopped to assist the female driver and others reported the incident to police via 911 calls. Fortunately, the female driver was not injured during the robbery. The Elantra was seized for investigation by local RCMP with assistance from Williams Lake RCMP members.”

100 Mile House RCMP came across the stolen Subaru shortly thereafter, heading into 100 Mile House.

“The stolen Subaru was successfully stopped by police and a male and female out of Kelowna were taken into custody after a high-risk takedown was completed right on the Highway just north of 100 Mile House. Traffic was stopped in both directions for a short time. There were no reported injuries to either subject or the RCMP officers involved in the takedown.”

Both subjects are in custody and expected to appear in court on the morning of March 11 for a bail hearing.

“These two individuals are associated to a number of events in Kelowna, Kamloops and Merritt. 100 Mile House RCMP-GRC notes there is no further risk to the public as a result of these incidents.”

100 Mile RCMP are asking any witnesses to contact 100 Mile RCMP at 250-3952456 or Crimestoppers, referring to file number 2019-767.

