Coming down the hill from 150 Mile House the grass fire could be seen by oncoming traffic. Monika Paterson photo

Car fire sparks grass fire at 146 Mile near Williams Lake

With the quick action of local residents and the 150 Mile House Volunteer Fire Dept. a grass fire was extinguished

A grass fire sparked by a car fire Tuesday afternoon near 146 Mile south of Williams Lake is a reminder of how dry the grass is already, said Fire Chief Stan McCarthy of the 150 Mile House Volunteer Fire Department.

McCarthy said at 4:42 p.m. Tuesday his department was dispatched to the scene where a small sedan had caught on fire at the side of the highway and the fire spread from the car onto the nearby grass and up onto the hill into a property on South Fork Road.

“When we got there it was going pretty good with the wind,” he said Tuesday. “There were local residents there fighting the fire with rakes and shovels. With our help it was put out quickly. It was crazy to see how dry the grass was already. It seems a bit early.”

Lac La Hache resident Monika Paterson, who provided the Tribune with photographs of the incident, said she arrived at the scene before the fire department and witnessed a hydro work and other travellers assisting with puting the fire out.

“The heat was phenomenal, I could feel it through my vehicle windows,” Paterson said.

No sooner had the 12 members of the fire department with two apparatus returned to the 150 Mile Fire Hall when another call came in at 6:43 p.m. to attend a small grass fire at Williams Lake Indian Band.

“Some kids had started that one playing with fireworks,” McCarthy said. “We took two apparatus and 10 guys and got it out quick.”

With those two incidents, McCarthy is encouraging people to be very careful.

“It seems from what everyone is saying that it’s going to be a dry year,” he said.

To date there is only one wildfire listed on the BC Wildfire Service Active Wildfire Map located near Lytton.

It was discovered on March 27, is 10 hectares in size and was caused by a person.

There are also planned open burns in Horse Lake near 100 Mile House.

Earlier in March the BC Wildfire Service announced it has made some small updates to its website to make it easier to navigate.

 

The remnants of a small grass fire along Highway 97 that was sparked by a car fire Tuesday is a reminder that the grass is dry already. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

