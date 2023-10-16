RCMP incident resulted in multiple arrests, hospitalization of gunshot victim in Quesnel

RCMP incident resulted in multiple arrests, hospitalization of gunshot victim in Quesnel

Car crashes and gunshots bring Quesnel police

Four arrested, victim in hospital from early morning incident at Eagle Road

Police responded to a vehicle collision report, but the incident escalated when RCMP arrived.

According to Quesnel RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Clay Kronebusch, their first call to action came at about 5:40 a.m. on Sunday (Oct. 15).

“The Quesnel RCMP responded to a report of a possible motor vehicle collision near Eagle Road in Quesnel,” Kronebusch said. “Upon attending, police located a 49-year-old man with a gunshot wound inside the vehicle. The man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.”

In the investigation that followed, Mounties arrested four people in relation to the incident.

This appears to be an isolated incident, said Kronebusch. The victim and the suspects are known to each other.

The case is ongoing.

CaribooGun ViolenceQuesnel

Previous story
Keep yourself, animals safe from wildlife collisions on B.C. highways

Just Posted

RCMP incident resulted in multiple arrests, hospitalization of gunshot victim in Quesnel
Car crashes and gunshots bring Quesnel police

Jim and Sharon Potter live in Likely, B.C. and are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary in December. (Kim Kimberlin/Black Press Media)
CASUAL COUNTRY: Partners for life

Robin Dawes, chair of the Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club board of directors, says a few words at the grand opening of the new Bull Mountain Cross Country Ski Trails on Oct. 15, 2023. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club cuts the ribbon on new facility

West Chilcotin Search and Rescue members brush up their flatwater rescue skills on Tatla Lake. (Chris Czajkowski photos)
PHOTOS: West Chilcotin Search and Rescue hone flatwater rescue and safety skills