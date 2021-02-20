A list of capital requests from Interior Health was approved by the Cariboo Chilcotin Hospital Regional District board. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Interior Health confirmed Friday, Jan. 15, there are now six staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19 at Cariboo Memorial Hospital. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A list of capital requests from Interior Health was approved by the Cariboo Chilcotin Hospital Regional District board. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Interior Health confirmed Friday, Jan. 15, there are now six staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19 at Cariboo Memorial Hospital. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Capital wish-list approved by Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District

The boiler and chiller plant retrofit project at Cariboo Memorial Hospital is already underway

Interior Health’s capital funding request for the region was approved during the Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District board meeting Thursday, Feb. 11.

The 100 Mile House Primary Care Network will receive $200,000 which is the CCRHD’s 40 per cent share of the $500,000 total project cost.

Funding for a condensing unit upgrade for the 100 Mile House Hospital was approved with $38,000 being the CCRHD’s 40 per cent share of the total $95,000 as well as a show room renovation with the CCRHD’s portion being $38,000 of the total $95,000 cost.

Additionally, the CCRHD will contribute $257,700 toward an Interior Health-wide information technology project.

In a capital expenditure status report, Interior Health noted the boiler and chiller plant retrofit project at Cariboo Memorial Hospital project already underway is slated for completion by March 2021.

The projected budget is $1,285,157 and as of Dec. 17, 2020 was sitting at $98,906.

In December the health authority announced that three bidders were shortlisted for the Cariboo Memorial Hospital renovation and expansion project.

All three proponents been given a request for proposal (RPF) and are being asked to prepare a more detailed design for an anticipated final selection in spring 2021.

Read more: 3 bidders shortlisted for $217.8 million Cariboo Memorial Hospital redevelopment


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cariboo Regional District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. couple’s love and life connection blossoms from a shared wheelchair

Just Posted

A list of capital requests from Interior Health was approved by the Cariboo Chilcotin Hospital Regional District board. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Interior Health confirmed Friday, Jan. 15, there are now six staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19 at Cariboo Memorial Hospital. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Capital wish-list approved by Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District

The boiler and chiller plant retrofit project at Cariboo Memorial Hospital is already underway

Moose can been seen from the air during a Conservation Officer Service enhanced enforcement air patrol in 2018 west of Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
First Nations want to be involved in aerial moose counts: NStQ

“If the LEH tags are based off these numbers then we need the information.”

The Cariboo Regional District is asking for public input on its 2021 budget. (Angie Mindus photo)
Cariboo Regional District seeks input on 2021 draft budget

CRD’s budget is increasing from $50.1 million to $54.3 million in 2021

Camdyn Cochran (from left), Raelee Slavens, Cassidy Huffman and Anna Fait of the Grade 7 outdoor education class learn how to build a snow shelter, or quinzee, during class on the lake Wednesday, Feb 17, 2021. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Quinzees part of lesson plan for School District 27 outdoor education students

Scout Island Nature Centre hosts the students once a week

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
59 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The total number of cases in the region is now at 7,131

Grade 2-6 students from Evans elementary perform a flash mob to Ariana Grande’s song ‘Put Your Hearts up’ at Cottonwood Mall in Chilliwack on Anti-Bullying Day on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2014. This year’s Anti-Bullying Day is Wednesday, Feb. 24. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 21 to 27

Pink Shirt Day, Sword Swallowers’ Day and I Hate Coriander Day are all coming up this week

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Life and business partners Bronwyn Berg and Hal Bennett. (Photo by Don Bodger)
B.C. couple’s love and life connection blossoms from a shared wheelchair

Clover Clothing Co. is a manifestation of Berg and Bennett’s rebuttal of the ‘unlucky’ label

Chris Herbert in the PQB News/VI Free Daily studio. (Peter McCully photo)
PQBeat: Writer Chris Hebert discusses the wine scene on Vancouver Island and around B.C.

Podcast: Talk also includes food pairings, tips for beginners and more

Kwa’Wet Collective was co-founded by Shonna Sawyer with sisters Chelan and Megan Howard-Gibbon. (Kwa’Wet Collective image)
Kwakwa̱ka̱’wakw and Wet’suwet’en women launch artists collective

Online collective supporting Indigenous artists

FILE – People feed gulls on the beach during spring break Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Despite travel rules, 16% of Canadians planning to leave country for spring break: survey

Sixty-three per cent of Canadians said they’re considering at least one of a variety of activities.

This bobcat got stuck to the traintrack in below freezing temperatures in Trail, B.C. A quick thinking train conductor freed it with warm water. (Coby Reid/Facebook)
Bobcat frozen to train track near Trail rescued by a train conductor

Below freezing temperatures in B.C. caused the wild cat to get stuck

A COVID-19 sign is seen last spring at the First Nations community of Canim Lake (Tsq’ scen). (Martina Dopf photo)
COVID-19 outbreak declared over at Canim Lake

66 cases and two deaths linked to outbreak

Former professional practices lawyer suspended for faking expense claims. (File photo)
B.C. lawyer overseeing professional standards at society suspended for faking expense claims

He had previously been the Manager for Professional Conduct

Most Read