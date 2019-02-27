File photo

Canim Lake Band joins Simpcw, call to suspend Well’s Gray Park cave planning

‘We have names for the lakes and mountains and meadows’

Chief and Council of Tsq’escen’ (Canim Lake Band) stand with Simpcw and call on the Province of B.C. to suspend planning with respect to the recently discovered cave in Wells Gray Park, until the two Secwepemc communities can meet with the Province, according to a recent release.

“The Tsq’escenemc are concerned that the Province’s recent awareness of the cave is being characterized as a ‘discovery’ – It is not new to us” stated Chief Helen Henderson, noting that the cave is located in Secwepemculecw, the territory Secwepemc people have called home for more than 10,000 years.

RELATED: Simpcw First Nation speaks on Wells Gray cave

“We have names for the lakes and mountains and meadows of ‘Wells Grey Park’ that have marked those features for millennia.”

The Tsq’escen’ people commend the Parks Service for taking measures to protect and preserve this site as both First Nations and nature have done for so many years, the release states. However, it is time to be at the table to discuss further consultation, protection and co-management of the land.

“We hope this cave might serve as an example that British Columbia will only realize the full potential and protection of its wildlife, parks and natural areas by working in partnership with First Nations who hold vast knowledge of the land,” Henderson said.

Tsq’escen’ has also reached out to the Province requesting a meeting to discuss a collaborative approach in accordance with Secwepemc laws emphasizing that the park is located within the stewardship area of the Tsq’escen’ and Simpcw.

“Tsq’escen’ acknowledges that the Province of B.C. is making the effort to begin that process of strong government to government relationships. The response from the Province will provide evidence of their commitment to reconciliation and their adherence to the United Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples,” said Henderson.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cranbrook arena evacuated after ammonia detected
Next story
Avalanche stops trains between Sacramento, Reno

Just Posted

UPDATE: Interior Health confirms CMH maternity ward closed due to critical staffing issues

Patients being sent to Kamloops

Canim Lake Band joins Simpcw, call to suspend Well’s Gray Park cave planning

‘We have names for the lakes and mountains and meadows’

Zoning approved for Cariboo Friendship Society daycare downtown

City council approved adding licensed daycare to the zoning

THINK before you post

Wednesday, Feb 27 marks Pink Shirt Day

Williams Lake’s community volunteer income tax program offers sittings in March

“I do it for the community involvement and giving back to the community,” Glover said.

Two more measles cases in B.C. brings total to 15

Latest cases stem from outbreak at the French-language schools in Vancouver

B.C. NDP challenged on their selective oil tanker opposition

Ferries greater threat to killer whales, opposition MLAs say

Wilson-Raybould says she was pushed, got veiled threats on SNC-Lavalin

Wilson-Raybould finally got the chance today to ‘speak her truth’ about the SNC-Lavalin affair

Update: Michael Cohen calls Trump ‘racist, ‘conman’ in testimony

President’s former lawyer says he doesn’t direct evidence Trump colluded with Russian government

No health, safety risk after acidic spill into Columbia River: Teck

The acid, which hasn’t been identified, was diverted to an on-site reservoir

Air Canada suspends service to India as tensions rise with Pakistan

The airline has implemented a ‘goodwill policy’ for affected customers

B.C. couple wins $25.9M lottery jackpot

George Munro and Rowena Inyallie meant to buy a chocolate bar and some cranberry juice but got millions instead

COLUMN: This Pink Shirt Day, let’s stop with the slut-shaming

It’s the 21st century version of ‘witch,’ our columnist writes

Construction companies challenge ‘illegal’ B.C. union restrictions

Lawsuit filed as government starts subway, bridge, highway work

Most Read