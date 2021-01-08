A COVID-19 sign is seen last spring at the First Nations community of Canim Lake (Tsq’ scen). (Martina Dopf photo)

Canim Lake Band enters community lockdown due to COVID-19

Positive coronavirus cases jump to nine

Canim Lake Band entered into lockdown – its highest response stage – Friday night as the number of positive COVID-19 cases more than tripled over the past three days.

Chief and council confirmed the motion to lockdown their community east of 100 Mile House after the number of cases among its membership rose from two earlier in the week to nine.

“The Canim Lake Band is taking strong early action to safeguard Tsq’escen’ members, families and especially vulnerable populations from contracting the virus,” the band said in a statement.

The nation’s emergency operations plan has been in effect since March 2020 and will now be moving to its highest response stage.

January 8, 2021- Press Release
Canim Lake Band Confirms 9 Cases of COVID-19

Posted by Northern Shuswap Tribal Council on Friday, January 8, 2021

As part of the lockdown, visitors will be prohibited from entering the community. Checkpoints have been set up at all three subdivisions to restrict incoming and outgoing traffic. A curfew will be in place daily from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

It not yet know when the lockdown will be lifted.

Read More: Potential COVID-19 exposure at Canim Lake Band

Read More: 81 additional cases, three more deaths due to COVID-19 in Interior Health

A COVID-19 sign is seen last spring at the First Nations community of Canim Lake (Tsq' scen). (Martina Dopf photo)
Most Read