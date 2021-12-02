Northwood Pulp Mill in Prince George will be temporarily curtailing production as a result of significant transportation interruptions being experienced in B.C. (Canfor photo)

Northwood Pulp Mill in Prince George will be temporarily curtailing production as a result of significant transportation interruptions being experienced in B.C. (Canfor photo)

Canfor announces production curtailments at 2 pulp mills due to flooding

Temporary product reductions in Prince George and Taylor

Temporary production restrictions will be coming for a couple of pulp mills in northern B.C. due to extreme rainfall and flooding over the province.

Canfor announced Thursday, Dec. 2, a minimum two-week curtailment of production at Northwood Pulp in Prince George, and a minimum four-week curtailment of production at Taylor Pulp in Taylor.

The forestry company said pulp shipments have declined as a result of the recent weather-related transportation disruptions.

Pulp production will be reduced until B.C.’s transportation network is able to return to ‘more normal’ operating conditions, stated a news release.

Rail and highway networks have been substantially impacted due to the extreme rainfall and flooding, said Canfor Pulp chief executive officer Don Kayne.

“Our employees have worked very hard to mitigate the impacts of the supply chain challenges, and it has now become critical to reduce production to manage inventory levels and ensure employee safety until the transportation network returns to more normal operations.”

