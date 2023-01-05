Candlelight vigils will be held Thursday, Jan. 5 in Bella Bella, Bella Coola and Williams Lake for missing Bella Coola man Carl Schooner Jr. (RCMP submitted photo)

Candlelight vigils planned across Cariboo Chilcotin Coast for missing Bella Coola man

At 7 p.m. people will gather in Bella Bella, Bella Coola and Williams Lake

Candlelight vigils will be held in three communities across the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Thursday, Jan. 5 to pray for a missing Bella Coola man last seen in Williams Lake on Dec. 4, 2022.

The family of Carl William Charlie Schooner Jr. continues to search for him and appeal to the public for any information on his whereabouts.

All three vigils will begin at 7 p.m. to pray for his safe return.

In Williams Lake the vigil will be held at the Stampede Grounds, in Bella Coola at the Song House and in Bella Bella at the United Church.

Tsilhqot’in member Joyce Charleyboy from Tsidedel First Nation is asking all hand drummers to come out and support the family in Williams Lake.

Similar appeals are posted on Facebook for the ceremonies in Bella Bella and Bella Coola.

Carl Schooner Jr. is described as an Indigenous male, medium build, six feet tall, 161 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with green lettering on it.

Anyone with information about his disappearance is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or his father Carl Schooner Sr. at 778-267-4759.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, North District RCMP communication services, confirmed Thursday, Jan. 5, the investigation is active and ongoing.

“At this time, there is no furher information available,” she noted in an email.


