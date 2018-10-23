Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a meeting of the Youth Council in Toronto on Friday, October 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Cancelling Saudi Arabia arms deal would cost $1 billion: Trudeau

Canada has added its voice to global calls for answers, with Trudeau telling the CBC in an interview today that the Saudi government’s explanation of what happened lacks credibility.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says cancelling the controversial contract to sell armoured vehicles to Saudi Arabia would leave taxpayers on the hook for $1 billion.

The comments come as the Liberal government is facing new pressure to cancel the deal amid international outrage over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi earlier this month.

Canada has added its voice to global calls for answers, with Trudeau telling the CBC in an interview today that the Saudi government’s explanation of what happened lacks credibility.

Human rights groups have urged Canada to cancel the $15-billion contract to sell light armoured vehicles to Saudi Arabia — a 2014 deal signed by the Harper government and upheld by the Liberals.

Trudeau says the government could suspend export permits but notes the contract is structured in a way that makes it very difficult to cancel and he is limited in what he can discuss publicly.

On Monday, Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said Canada is “gravely concerned by the murder” of Khashoggi, adding there are “very important questions” about the entire relationship with Saudi Arabia.

Related: Canada condemns killing of journalist in Saudi Arabia consulate in Turkey

Related: Canada not sending anyone to Saudi business summit

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former B.C. sheriff caught in sex-related sting pleads guilty to lesser charge
Next story
Rotating strike in Toronto will have ‘significant impact,’ says Canada Post

Just Posted

Smarty Pants teaches the value of having fun and relaxing

On Oct. 26 at Lake City Secondary is hosting the one-act play Smarty Pants, for one night only.

Local First Nations alliance works towards sustainable natural resource management

Four communities working together, along with provincial, federal governments, on strategic plan

Tsi Del Del community grieving after weekend tragedy

North District Major Crime Unit investigating, one man in custody

Official election results in for Cariboo Regional District

Official results confirm preliminary counts in the CRD

City, ski council, put support behind youth

The City’s ski and swim pass, and the Canadian Ski Council’s SnowPass offer affordable recreation

‘She’s charging. Oh God’: Mama grizzly runs at B.C. man armed with shotgun

People online were quick to question – and defend – a man’s decision to shoot a grizzly bear charging him on a Bella Coola front yard

Canada announces $20M fund for women entrepreneurs

New federal program will provide up to $100,000 for female business owners to grow their operations

Vancouver Island man claims falling ice smashed his truck windshield

Man discovered volleyball-sized chunk ice on his truck Saturday, near Nanaimo, B.C.

B.C. vegan butcher to appear on Dragons’ Den

Victoria’s Very Good Butchers will star in Nov. 29 episode

Fast ferries from B.C. spotted in Egypt

Controversial aluminum BC Ferries vessels ’big white elephants covered in dust,’ eyewitness says

Canadian troops, families take shelter in hotel after Florida hurricane

Most of the Canadians were evacuated from the military base before Hurricane Michael

B.C. jury trial hears police-sting audio of man accused of killing girl, 12

Garry Handlen has pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder of Monica Jack on May 6, 1978.

5 tips to keep trick-or-treaters safe this Halloween

BC Children’s Hospital has a few suggestions to keep Oct. 31 fun

B.C. man gets seven years in prison for baseball-bat attack on Kamloops teen

Kamloops man who beat Jessie Simpson into a coma has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault. He was originally charged with attempted murder and assault with a weapon.

Most Read