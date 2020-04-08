Canadians awake to extra COVID-19 emergency benefit money, fear it’s a mistake

The CRA and federal officials are working to clarify the confusion around payments

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses Canadians on the COVID-19 pandemic from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

As Canada’s Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) rolls out for people who’ve lost their jobs and incomes due to COVID-19, some people have found extra payments in their bank accounts, and fear the funds could be clawed back.

Meanwhile, clear explanations from government officials are in short supply.

Abbotsford resident Emily Brown, 27, said that although she’s been out of work for just three and a half weeks, she’s received two payments from the federal government already: one $1,500 payment Tuesday (April 7) and one for $2,000 on Wednesday (April 8). Brown applied for Employment Insurance (EI) on March 17, after being laid off the day prior.

“I applied for regular EI but got switched to CERB automatically,” she said.

She’s been trying to figure out why she got more money than she was officially entitled to, but hasn’t been able to find any information.

“No communication as of yet. I signed up for the alerts on my account for EI, and I just received an email today (April 8) saying to check my account, but I can’t log in due to high volume,” Brown told Black Press Media.

She’s not the only one.

Olivia Stevens, 23, awoke Wednesday to find the same $2,000 in additional funds in her bank account.

Stevens, who lives in Elmsdale, N.S., but works in the neighbouring city of Darmouth, worked her last shift as a cook on March 15, before officially being laid off on March 17. She applied for Employment Insurance the next day.

Stevens has since received two payments, both placed into her bank account last week. Originally, she was only eligible for $316 weekly but that was boosted to $500 because of the emergency benefit.

“I didn’t apply for CERB separately – I just woke up to money today after receiving this week’s EI yesterday,” she said. “This has happened to a number of people that I know, as well.”

Stevens has been trying to call Service Canada to clarify whether the funds were sent erroneously or if the government had moved to making these payments monthly instead of bi-weekly.

“My biggest concern is having to pay it back. I can’t see myself having to pay all of it back since I am eligible for some portion of money,” she said. “I’m lucky the possible mistake was caught right away before I spent it on bills, but I know that some people already did spend it on bills before realizing it could be a mistake.”

One B.C. resident’s bank account shows two back-to-back payments titled ‘Canada EI,’ totalling up to $3,000 despite only being laid off for two weeks. (Submitted/Black Press Media)

Black Press Media has reached out to a number of federal and provincial ministries for clarification, including Finance Minister Bill Morneau.

The Canada Revenue Agency said it is working to clarify how the payments will work, as part of a system “still being refined.”

“The experts on whom we rely for accurate information are often the same people who are developing and implementing these measures to protect Canadians,” a staff member said in an email to Black Press Media.

Staff in the finance ministry said the concerns are being looked into.

The emergency benefit was implemented to replace EI for workers who lost their jobs or self-employed people who had lost their income as a result of COVID-19, after federal ministers said the EI system was overwhelmed. It is meant to provide $2,000 per month, paid out in weekly sums of $500.

The emergency benefit application portal was launched Monday (April 6), leading nearly one million people to apply on the first day alone.

Ottawa said the emergency benefits program would replace EI for a 16-week period, and would be retroactive to March 15. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said people who applied for coronavirus-related EI would not have to reapply for the emergency benefit but would get switched over automatically. Payments were supposed to roll out this week.

But the switch hasn’t been seamless, according to some who have faced dropped calls to federal hotlines dedicated to benefits inquiries. Others have taken to social media saying they have waited several weeks to receive EI payments, despite government officials waiving the one-week waiting period to expedite the transfer of funds.

“I didn’t mind the process. I applied for regular benefits due to my lay off, but the amount of times my EI account has been updated has definitely been confusing,” Stevens said. “It’s changed at least three to four times now all with different information.”

While some in B.C. have wondered if extra payments of $1,000 could be a previously announced provincial emergency payment, the finance ministry confirmed Wednesday that “the benefit is expected in May.”

Although the CRA has not confirmed any additional information for Black Press Media, they did respond on Twitter to one person concerned about their extra payments.

The individual said she “accidentally applied for CERB after an EI representative advised me to… How do I cancel my CERB application?”

The CRA told her she should “return any cheques to sender… [or] ask your bank to return the funds.”

