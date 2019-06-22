Canadian soldier’s remains to return to Canada after death in parachute exercise

The military is investigating Labrie’s death

The body of a Canadian soldier who died in a parachute exercise in Bulgaria is returning to Canada tonight.

READ MORE: Canadian soldier killed in Bulgaria during training exercise

Bombardier Patrick Labrie died after something went wrong in a training jump from a low altitude Monday night.

He was from Buckingham, Que., near Ottawa.

The Department of National Defence says Labrie’s remains will land at the Ottawa airport at about 8 p.m. and will be met by his commanding officer.

The military is investigating Labrie’s death.

At least three other soldiers were injured in the U.S.-led exercise, including two Americans, but the Defence Department says those came in separate incidents.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Three times the love: B.C. woman gives birth to identical triplets

Just Posted

LCSS students honoured at Celebration of Excellence

Every year students of all ages and disciplines recognized for their exemplary work while at LCSS

Tsi Deldel Elementary School creates award-winning recycling system

Students in Grades Four, Five and Six spearheaded the program, beginning last winter

Chevy Spark presented to 2019 Dry Grad raffle winner

Cariboo GM and HUB Insurance Brokers donated the car

Walk to End ALS set for Saturday, June 22 in Boitanio Park

Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron will walk for RCMP member who passed away from the disease

PHOTO GALLERY/VIDEO: Williams Lake celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day with parade

Festivities underway at Boitanio Park

VIDEO: Father and son unveil reconciliation pole in B.C. on Indigenous Peoples Day

MP Jody Wilson-Raybould, a member of the We Wai Kai Nation on Vancouver Island, was at the event

Deals on paid time off for domestic violence ‘beginning of a wave,’ says expert

Philippines was the first country to pay for domestic-violence leave, starting in 2004

Two more charged in slaying of B.C. teen Bhavkiran Dhesi

Five people, including three from the same family, now facing charges

Rabbits in Vancouver apartment building died of lethal disease: ministry

The disease has previously been found in feral, commercial and pet rabbits in southern B.C.

Vancouver Canucks to induct ex-forward Alex Burrows into ring of honour

The club announced the move Friday before the start of the NHL draft

Canucks pick Russian forward Vasily Podkolzin 10th overall

2019 NHL entry draft ongoing in Vancouver

U.S. West Coast residents asked to lend private beaches for rotting whales amid die-off

So many whales have washed ashore that authorities are running out of space to let them decompose

B.C. judge rejects jail time for man with disabilities caught in Creep Catchers sting

Kamloops man Loyd Fawcett engaged online with what turned out to be a member of the vigilante group

UNBC researcher leads study on cannabis-impaired driving

Dr. Russ Callaghan hypothesizes increased motor vehicle collision injuries among young people

Most Read