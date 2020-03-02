Canadian Ranger Master Cpl. Juri Agapow of the Quesnel Canadian Ranger Patrol (centre) receives the Joint Task Force Pacific Command Commendation from Major Geoff Robinson, Officer Commanding of 4CRPG British Columbia Company, (left) and B.C. Company Sergeant Major Master Warrant Officer Don Clark Feb. 11 in Kersley. (Lindsay Chung - Quesnel Cariboo Observer) Canadian Ranger Master Cpl. Juri Agapow (centre) receives the Joint Task Force Pacific Command Commendation from Major Jeff Robinson, the Officer Commanding for 4th Canadian Ranger Patrol Group British Columbia Company, (left) and B.C. Company Sergeant Major Master Warrant Officer Donald Clark Feb. 11 in Quesnel. (Lindsay Chung - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Canadian Ranger recognized for his work during 2017 wildfires

Juri Agapow of Hanceville, a member of the Quesnel Canadian Ranger Patrol, earns Command Commendation

A Canadian Ranger from Hanceville was recently recognized for his work during the 2017 wildfires.

Canadian Ranger Master Cpl. Juri Agapow of the Quesnel Canadian Ranger Patrol received a Joint Task Force Pacific Command Commendation during a patrol night Feb. 11 in Kersley.

Major Geoff Robinson, the Officer Commanding for 4th Canadian Ranger Patrol Group (4CRPG) British Columbia Company, and Master Warrant Officer Donald Clark, the B.C. Company Sergeant Major, travelled to Kersley to present the award to Agapow.

As a Canadian Ranger, Agapow served in Operation Lentus during the 2017 wildfires.

“Juri was heavily involved in Op Lentus in 2017,” said Robinson. “From what I understand, you spent about 30 days fighting fires to save your own property, and then you went ahead and helped everybody else. That’s outstanding, and that was recognized.”

Operation Lentus is the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) response to natural disasters in Canada, and from July 9, 2017, to Sept. 15, 2017, the military supported provincial firefighters in firefighting operations, evacuated locals, transported first responders and equipment, delivered essential aid to isolated communities and assisted the RCMP in providing information to the public and conducting observation and reporting takes at assigned points along access roads in affected areas, according to the CAF website.

Robinson read the Command Commendation from the Joint Task Force Pacific Commander, signed by Rear Admiral Art MacDonald, Commander of Maritime Forces Pacific.

“Tasked in support of Operation Lentus 17-04, Ranger Agapow’s performance and dedication to duty were exceptional,” he read. “His knowledge of the local area was an outstanding resource to the Task Force, specifically, his in-depth knowledge of the Chilcotin Plateau area was of great value during evacuation operations. This knowledge, combined with his personal connections, greatly contributed to the success of operations. Ranger Agapow has brought great credit upon himself, the Canadian Rangers and Joint Task Force Pacific.”

Agapow, who operates Hanceville Cattle Company on the Chilcotin-Bella Coola Highway, was serving with the 100 Mile House Canadian Ranger Patrol in 2017 and is now a section commander with Quesnel Canadian Ranger Patrol.

READ MORE: Canadian Rangers and army cadets train in Kersley


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Military

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
U.S. death toll climbs to 6 as viral crisis eases in China
Next story
Surrey landlord must pay Indigenous former tenant $23,300 for not letting her smudge

Just Posted

Canadian Ranger recognized for his work during 2017 wildfires

Juri Agapow of Hanceville, a member of the Quesnel Canadian Ranger Patrol, earns Command Commendation

Midget T-wolves sweep Cougars to land provincial berth

The Williams Lake Midget Tier 2 Timberwolves will have a kick at a provincial championship

Draft policy on multimedia devices in School District 27 out for public feedback

The public has until March 28 to comment

Bantam Tier 2 Timberwolves hosting provincial fundraiser Tuesday

Cost of a ticket is $10, which includes a spaghetti and bannock dinner.

Homeless count taking place March 10 in Williams Lake

Organizer Dustin Westerman hopes the count will include ‘hidden’ homeless

VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en chiefs, ministers reach proposed agreement in B.C. pipeline dispute

Chief Woos, one of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary leaders, says the proposal represents an important milestone

Community grieving death of Squamish toddler in parking lot crash: pastor

Girl, 2, was killed while walking with her mother

Investor alert: Nearly half of B.C. young adults susceptible to the ‘trust trap’

British Columbia Securities Commission says ‘trust traps’ are questionable tips from friends or family

Victoria substitute teacher sentenced to eight years for sexual abuse of young boys

Harry Sadd, 73, abused some victims hundreds of times

U.S. death toll climbs to 6 as viral crisis eases in China

The disease also spread to ever more countries and world capitals

Surrey landlord must pay Indigenous former tenant $23,300 for not letting her smudge

So ordered the British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal

Gas pipeline proceeds along with Wet’suwet’en talks, B.C. minister says

‘Give us time,’ Scott Fraser says to those protesting Coastal GasLink

‘Very concerning’: Travellers from Iran asked to self-isolate as COVID-19 cases increase

Nearly 3,000 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus

B.C. airline passenger lies about COVID-19 diagnosis in attempt to get flight changed

Swoop officials say person admitted to having falsely claimed to have coronavirus

Most Read