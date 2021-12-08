People wearing face masks stand near a clock outside of an office building counting down the days to the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Mark Schiefelbein

People wearing face masks stand near a clock outside of an office building counting down the days to the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Mark Schiefelbein

Canadian officials to boycott Winter Olympics in China

Prime minister says country is ‘extremely concerned’ about China’s human rights abuses

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will not send any diplomats to the Beijing Olympics

He says the country is “extremely concerned” about China’s human rights abuses and has been discussing the matter with allies.

The United States was first to announce a diplomatic boycott Monday, meaning American athletes would still compete in Beijing but no U.S. political officials would attend.

Australia and the United Kingdom have both now followed suit.

They cite human rights concerns including allegations of genocide against the Muslim Uyghur minority in China’s Xinjiang province.

China denies those allegations and is accusing the United States of upending the political neutrality of sport.

More Coming.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Olympics

Previous story
Liberals raise doubts of high number of vaccine exemptions among Conservatives

Just Posted

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
UPDATE: Fatal pedestrian collision closes Highway 97 just north of Hixon

The city of Williams Lake will be disbursing the rest of its COVID-19 restart grant funds through business license fee reductions, hardship grants and the creation of permanent pickleball courts. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
City of Williams Lake offering 50 per cent discount on 2022 business license fees

Rudy Johnson will be turning 99 on Monday, Dec. 13. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
‘It started small and has snowballed’: 99th birthday cards requested for Williams Lake senior

Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty speaks in the House of Commons. (House of Commons Photography)
‘Violence is not in their job description’; MP Doherty on protecting healthcare workers