Canadian Forces member charged in death of army reservist during training exercise

Cpl. Lars Callsen has been charged with one count of negligence

The Canadian Forces says it has charged one of its members in the death of an army reservist from British Columbia during a training exercise at a military base in Alberta last year.

The military says Cpl. Lars Callsen, of the 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry, has been charged with one count of negligence.

The military says the case is proceeding through the military justice system.

In late October, 29-year-old Cpl. James Choi of the Royal Westminster Regiment was shot while taking part in live-fire training at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright.

Choi, who was serving alongside members of the Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry at the time, was treated at the scene before being airlifted to an Edmonton hospital.

He died the next day.

The Canadian Press

