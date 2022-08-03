File Photo / The Canadian Press/Jeff McIntosh

File Photo / The Canadian Press/Jeff McIntosh

Canadian Border Services Agency seize ‘ghost guns’ from 2 Okanagan homes

Both men were arrested and released in late April

Two Okanagan men were arrested and released earlier this year after collecting parts to make ‘ghost guns’.

The Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced on Wednesday (Aug. 3) that two instances of ‘ghost guns’ were found after investigating firearm parts arriving at international mail centres. These two cases were opened when identified firearm parts arrived in both Vancouver and Toronto internationally.

A ‘ghost gun’ is when pieces of firearms are 3D-printed and both together to create a gun with no serial number.

When the CBSA Criminal Investigation Section looked into the people ordering the firearms parts, they discovered two unlicensed Okanagan men were involved, one from West Kelowna and one from Lumby.

On April 27, the CBSA executed a search warrant for the West Kelowna man and found him in the middle of 3D-printing the lower receiver of a handgun. The team seized all evidence, which included six more already printed handgun receivers without serial numbers. The 46-year-old man was arrested and later released pending further investigation.

The next day, a 27-year-old man from Lumby was arrested for possessing firearms after a loaded 9mm shotgun with no serial number, nine non-restricted handguns, one stun gun, four canisters of ammunition and one prohibited knife were found. The man was later released, also pending further investigation.

After these two incidents, the CBSA is reviewing the evidence for violations of the Criminal Code and Customs Act. Anyone who is convicted of creating firearms with proper licensing or authorization can face time in prison.

“‘Ghost guns’ pose a serious risk to our communities for many reasons including they are becoming easier to manufacture and difficult to trace when used by criminals. That’s why we are continuing to invest in new x-ray technology and K-9 units to protect our borders,” said Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety

Since January 1, 2019, the Pacific Region of the CBSA has seized 581 firearms in ports of entry in international mail, and an additional 218 from executing search warrants.

READ MORE: Charges laid in connection with body found in Okanagan Lake

READ MORE: South Okanagan wildfire shows no growth, but hundreds remain under evacuation orders

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Border Services OfficerCity of West KelownaGhostsgunsKelownaVernon

Previous story
B.C. wildfire season intensifies with 91 active blazes, 5 of note
Next story
Local dairy farmers donate $50K to B.C. food banks amid spiking need

Just Posted

Steve Forseth will be seeking a third term as CRD Area D director during the 2022 municipal election. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cariboo Regional District Area D director Steve Forseth to seek reelection

B.C. Wildfire used controlled ignitions to fight the Flat Lake Wildfire that created a large plume of smoke visible from Exeter Road last August. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
BC Wildfire crews battle 11 wildfires in Cariboo Fire zone

Reid Rife competes in chute dogging at the Williams Lake Little Britches Rodeo. (Liz Twan photo)
STANDINGS: B.C. Little Britches athletes rack up points on summer rodeo circuit

Arin Charleyboy celebrates graduating from the carpentry program. (Photo submitted)
TNG celebrates carpentry graduates in Williams Lake