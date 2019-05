Haissam Azaar, 50, was caught smuggling eight skids of undeclared cheese

Border guards in Ontario issued a $30,000 fine after seizing nearly 4,000 kilograms in smuggled cheese.

In a release issued Monday, the Canadian Border Security Agency said Haissam Azaar, 50, was caught smuggling eight skids of undeclared cheese on January 10.

Azaar was convicted of smuggling under the Customs Act on May 9 and must pay a $30,000 fine for 3,990 kilograms of undeclared cheese.

He must pay the entire fine within five years, with a minimum payment of $1,000 per year.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.