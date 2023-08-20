Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks on the wildfires in B.C. and the Northwest Territories after visiting evacuees in Edmonton, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks on the wildfires in B.C. and the Northwest Territories after visiting evacuees in Edmonton, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Canadian Armed Forces to help B.C. wildfire fight: Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government has received and approved British Columbia’s request for federal assistance.

He says in a post to social media that the government is deploying military assets.

Trudeau says it is also providing resources to help with evacuations, staging and other logistical tasks, and will continue to support the province as needed.

B.C. Wildfires 2023

Previous story
Shuswap wildfire evacuees seek refuge in Kamloops; recall harrowing escape
Next story
UPDATE: Merged Bush Creek East fire behaviour decreased, visibility a challenge

Just Posted

Fixed wing aircraft dropping retardent on a wildfire on Aug 18, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
B.C. WILDFIRES: What you need to know for Sunday, Aug. 20

cdnjcd
B.C. WILDFIRES: Non-essential travel to 6 Okanagan-area cities restricted

Diana French pens a weekly column for the Williams Lake Tribune. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
FRENCH CONNECTION: Time to mend our ways

The Fraser River is once again accessible from the River Valley Trail in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
COLUMN: Fraser River access appreciated in Williams Lake