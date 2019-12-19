Black Press Media files

Canada’s ‘universal call blocking’ system seen as partial answer to big nuisance

CRTC estimates 40 per cent of complaints about unwanted calls involve caller-ID spoofin

Thursday marks the official arrival of a system to block some types of nuisance calls, although even its supporters have said it offers only a partial solution to a complex problem facing Canadians.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission has said it receives 80,000 to 90,000 complaints annually about unwanted phone calls.

It gave carriers until Dec. 19 to put in place “universal call blocking” or an equivalent system at the network level to stop blatantly spoofed numbers such as 000-000-0000.

But the CRTC estimates 40 per cent of complaints about unwanted calls involve caller-ID spoofing, some of which will evade universal call blocking by using more sophisticated tricks to pretend to be from legitimate callers.

One well-known scam, for instance, uses apparently legitimate phone numbers to make threatening calls supposedly from police or tax officials.

Among other things, the CRTC wants carriers to put in place a system for tracing the origin of spam calls — and has given them until March 2020 to present a report of the traceback system.

The regulator also wants Canadian carriers to adopt a new framework used in parts of the United States, known by the acronym STIR/SHAKEN, to let customers with mobile or Internet Protocol phones gauge the trustworthiness of calls.

The CRTC has set Sept. 30, 2020, as its target for having STIR/SHAKEN in place.

In the meantime, the regulator urges consumers to file complaints to Canada’s do not call list at lnnte-dncl.gc.ca or 1-866-580-DNCL (3625) or 1-888-DNCL-TTY (362-5889) for the hearing impaired.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Whitecaps release report into harassment, bullying complaints against coach by female players
Next story
RC Cotton bridge opening postponed due to knapweed, potential vandalism concerns

Just Posted

Christmas spirit live and well at a truck stop in Lac la Hache

‘We would like to give back to the community’

White Christmas for sure in Cariboo Chilcotin, but no new snow expected in the days ahead

On Thursday, Dec. 19, 15 cm of snow fell over the lakecity

EDITORIAL: Enjoying our winter

With winter underway some of us have been enjoying the opportunity to… Continue reading

FortisBC to bring new outdoor rink to Chilcotin Road Elementary School in 2020

The 30x40 foot slab will be perfect for a future skating rink

Williams Lake city council approves raise for mayor and councillors

After freezing rates for more than a decade the renumeration will follow Consumer Price Index

VIDEO: One person dead as winter storm wreaks havoc on southern B.C. highways

70 centimetres of snow has fallen on the Coquihalla Highway

Amount Canadians donate to charity reaches 20-year low, B.C. study finds

Fraser Institute says B.C. ranks 54th when compared to other American states and provinces

B.C. woman wins legal battle over board game on reality T.V.’s ‘The People’s Court’

Amateur game-maker takes on notorious U.S. company over childhood passion project

OUTLOOK 2020: Andrew Wilkinson on forest industry, taxes and CleanBC

B.C. Liberal leader has party renewal plans for 2020

How youth protests shaped the discussion on climate change

Climate strikes are an example of youth becoming politicized and rejecting adult inaction

Feds won’t let resistant premiers scuttle municipal handgun bans: PM

The government will push ahead with plans to prevent smuggling of pistols into Canada

Prince Harry, Meghan and Archie in Canada for the holidays

For security reasons Buckingham Palace will not be releasing any further details

Man shot to death in front of Alberta Walmart

Staff and shoppers were not allowed to leave store for some time as police investigated

ICBC retracts claim that late Vancouver Island Mountie was negligent in drunk driver crash

ICBC suggested Beckett’s negligence in response to civil court claim

Most Read