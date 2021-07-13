Mary Simon speaks during an announcement at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Inuk leader and former diplomat Mary Simon will officially become Canada’s first Indigenous Governor General on July 26. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Mary Simon speaks during an announcement at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Inuk leader and former diplomat Mary Simon will officially become Canada’s first Indigenous Governor General on July 26. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canada’s next governor general Mary Simon to be officially installed July 26

Inuk woman will be the first Indigenous person to serve in the role

Mary Simon will officially become Canada’s governor general later this month.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau named Simon, an Inuk leader and former Canadian diplomat, as his choice to be the Queen’s representative in Canada last week.

Canadian Heritage says the July 26 installation ceremony is where Simon will become Canada’s 30th governor general — the first Indigenous person to serve in the role.

The appointment came amid grief and anger at the federal government over the historic and current treatment of Indigenous people in Canada after several First Nations used ground-penetrating radar to find the unmarked graves of children at former residential schools.

She also enters Rideau Hall after her predecessor, former astronaut Julie Payette, resigned in January following an external review that found the office to have become a toxic workplace.

Speculation also swirls that once on the job, Simon could soon be visited by Trudeau recommending that she dissolve the minority Parliament and trigger an election.

READ MORE: ‘A win for all of Canada’: Mary Simon seen as humble, professional leader

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

IndigenousInuit

Previous story
Immunized but banned: EU says not all COVID vaccines equal
Next story
VIDEO: 4 dead after Kelowna crane collapse, police say

Just Posted

The evacuation alert issued for the Crooked Lake Area. (Photo submitted)
Three parcels of land on Crooked Lake under evacuation alert

The Hotnarko Creek fire west of Williams Lake has grown to 950 hectares. Residents in the Anahim Lake area were placed under an evacuation alert Monday, July 12. (BCWS map)
Hotnarko Creek wildfire prompts evacuation alert for Anahim Lake area

A helicopter with the BC Wildfire Service flies above the river valley Monday afternoon. (Angie Mindus photo)
Update: Fire on east side of Williams Lake River Valley under control

This undated photo provided by Walt Disney World shows Disney characters at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Walt Disney World is planning an 18-month celebration in honor of its 50th anniversary, starting in October 2021. Disney announced Tuesday, June 22 that all four parks at the resort will take part in “The World’s Most Magical Celebration.” (Matt Stroshane/Walt Disney World via AP)
Oliver Street Bar and Grill, BGC Williams Lake Club hosting Disney Trivia night