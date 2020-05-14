Canada’s national parks, historic sites to be at least partially re-opened by June 1

The gradual re-openings are to be accompanied by measures designed to ensure the safety of visitors and workers.

Some of Canada’s national parks will be opening as soon as June 1, but outdoor enthusiasts should anticipate a slow re-opening amid the ongoing pandemic.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday (May 14) that the federal government will take a phased-in approach to opening national parks and heritage sites. None will be open in time for the upcoming Victoria long weekend.

Since the deadly virus that causes COVID-19 sent the country into lockdown in mid-March, all national parks and historic sites have been closed, with visitor services and all motor vehicle access suspended.



Parks Canada oversees 38 parks and 171 historic sites – including seven parks and 90 other sites in B.C.

Trudeau said that parks may not re-open as quickly if in close proximity to First Nation reserves. Meanwhile, some parks will only partially re-open.

In B.C., some provincial parks are opening Thursday.

ALSO READ: B.C. sees spike in search and rescue calls ahead of COVID-19 restrictions easing

More to come.

