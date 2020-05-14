Canada’s national parks, historic sites to be at least partially re-opened by June 1

Some of Canada’s national parks will be opening as soon as June 1, but outdoor enthusiasts should anticipate a slow re-opening amid the ongoing pandemic.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday (May 14) that the federal government will take a phased-in approach to opening national parks and heritage sites. None will be open in time for the upcoming Victoria long weekend.
Since the deadly virus that causes COVID-19 sent the country into lockdown in mid-March, all national parks and historic sites have been closed, with visitor services and all motor vehicle access suspended.
The gradual re-openings are to be accompanied by measures designed to ensure the safety of visitors and workers.
Parks Canada oversees 38 parks and 171 historic sites – including seven parks and 90 other sites in B.C.
Trudeau said that parks may not re-open as quickly if in close proximity to First Nation reserves. Meanwhile, some parks will only partially re-open.
In B.C., some provincial parks are opening Thursday.
More to come.
