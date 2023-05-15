Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Lametti and the federal government are expected to introduce bail reform laws to the House of Commons as early as tomorrow. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Lametti and the federal government are expected to introduce bail reform laws to the House of Commons as early as tomorrow. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canada’s justice minister planning to introduce bail reforms this week

Justice Minister David Lametti and the federal government are expected to bring forward legislation to enact bail reform as early as tomorrow.

Lametti has said he will make “targeted reforms” to the Criminal Code after the provinces and territories publicly raised concerns about repeat offenders.

The federal government says the reforms will aim to deal with repeat violent offenders and offences involving firearms and other dangerous weapons.

The premiers have asked for a “reverse onus” system for some offences, which would require a person seeking bail to prove why they should not stay behind bars.

Calls for action have grown after several high-profile crimes, including the shooting death of an Ontario Provincial Police officer in February, which police say was committed by a man who had been released on bail.

The federal Conservatives and law enforcement leaders have also put pressure on the Liberals to make bail more restrictive.

READ MORE: Trudeau says Ottawa looking at bail reform after letter from premiers demands action

READ MORE: B.C. pushes bail reform forward in talks with feds

Federal PoliticsLaw and justice

Previous story
Vancouver Chinatown gets $2.2-million grant to revitalize historic neighbourhood
Next story
BREAKING: Light plane crash in 100 Mile House, pilot injured

Just Posted

There is a fire at Columneetza school in Williams Lake May 15. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
BREAKING: Fire department responding to Columneetza school fire in Williams Lake

A light plane crashed in the field behind the Heron Ridge housing development on Monday morning. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
BREAKING: Light plane crash in 100 Mile House, pilot injured

(Angie Mindus photo - Barriere Star Journal)
District of Barriere implements its own fire restrictions

Mary Tenale is enjoying her new home at Tl’esqox First Nation thanks to a community-led initiative to create more housing for community members. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Tsilhqo’tin First Nation community continues to build homes for community members