Canadian Armed Forces members from St John’s survey the devastation left by post-tropical storm Fiona in Burnt Island, N.L., on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Canadian Armed Forces members from St John’s survey the devastation left by post-tropical storm Fiona in Burnt Island, N.L., on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Canada’s defence chief says force becoming first choice in disasters, not ‘last resort’

Eyre: provincial and municipal levels need to do more to prepare for disasters as they become worse

Canada’s top military commander says the Armed Forces is too often the first choice when it comes to responding to natural disasters such as hurricanes.

Chief of the defence staff Gen. Wayne Eyre says the military is supposed to be the last resort when it comes to such disasters.

But as the frequency and intensity of those events continues to increase, Eyre says the Armed Forces is increasingly being tapped right from the get-go.

The defence chief made the comments while testifying before a parliamentary committee today, as hundreds of military members continue helping with post-tropical storm Fiona recovery efforts in Atlantic Canada.

Eyre says the military, which is struggling with a severe personnel shortage, will always need to be ready to respond if it is called upon to help.

But he says more needs to be done at provincial and municipal levels to prepare for disasters as they become more frequent and damaging.

RELATED: Canadian military en route to assist with Hurricane Fiona recovery efforts

RELATED: B.C.’s Ombudsperson wants to hear from people impacted by 2021 floods, wildfires

Federal PoliticsHurricane reliefMilitary

Previous story
B.C.’s Ombudsperson wants to hear from people impacted by 2021 floods, wildfires
Next story
VIDEO: 10 torture sites in 1 town: Russia sowed pain, fear in Izium

Just Posted

Local elections are still visible around town as voting days begin, but less than might be expected due to a number going missing. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Rash of election signs disappearing in Williams Lake as voting days begin

Denise Deschene was helping with the Bike Recycling program run by the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society. She and Mary Forbes were helping engage Cataline Elementary School students to strip bikes of parts so they could be reused or recycled. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Toronto transplant fell in love with Williams Lake

Seniors Village resident Rudy Johnson, left, and community relations manager Alex Froese chat with SD 27 trustee candidate Jackie Lahaise (right). (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Seniors Village hosts all-candidates meet and greet

A proposed Wendy’s drive-thru to be constructed west of the liquor store at 1704 Broadway Ave. South received has been approved by city council. Some residents living at Northside Park above voiced opposition to the project citing traffic and pollution concerns. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake city council approves drive-thru Wendy’s Restaurant for Broadway Ave.