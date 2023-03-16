King Charles speaks to members of the Commonwealth community during the annual Commonwealth Day reception at Buckingham Palace in London, Monday March 13, 2023. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will hold a special ceremony marking the coronation of King Charles on May 6. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Daniel Leal/Pool via AP

King Charles speaks to members of the Commonwealth community during the annual Commonwealth Day reception at Buckingham Palace in London, Monday March 13, 2023. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will hold a special ceremony marking the coronation of King Charles on May 6. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Daniel Leal/Pool via AP

Canada will hold special ceremony to mark May 6 coronation of King Charles: Trudeau

Details about the event, including how Canadians can watch, will be revealed in the coming weeks

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will hold a special ceremony marking the coronation of King Charles on May 6.

The ceremony in Ottawa will be one of several events held over two days as Canada marks the investiture of its new monarch.

Trudeau says the Canadian ceremony will acknowledge the special relationship that King Charles has had with Canada over the past 50 years as the Prince of Wales.

Other details about the event, including how Canadians can watch, will be revealed in the coming weeks.

The coronation will take place May 6 at Westminster Abbey and will be marked by a procession, a concert at Windsor Castle and other events.

A poll published this week by market research firm Leger suggests Canadians are largely indifferent to King Charles, with more than half believing his coronation is the right time for the country to reconsider its ties with the monarchy.

RELATED: Canadians uninterested in King Charles’ coronation, British monarchy, survey suggests

RELATED: Prince Harry contacted about coronation attendance unclear

Federal PoliticsRoyal family

Previous story
B.C. exhibit honours Indigenous and Black lives lost to police violence
Next story
BC SPCA issues warning about pair selling ‘sick, skinny kittens’

Just Posted

Yunesit’in elders Millie Inyallie, left, and Dorothy Myers are grateful for Dr. Stefan de Swardt who travelled to do clinics in their community for 13 years. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Williams Lake doctor honoured by First Nations community

Cowboy poet Frank Gleeson prepares to share the poem he wrote for Williams Lake’s 94th birthday celebration held Wednesday, March 15 at the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cowboy poet recites poem for Williams Lake’s 94th birthday of incorporation

Sailor First Class William Henderson, of the Royal Canadian Navy, prepares to dive under the ice of Sheridan Lake with a member of the Royal New Zealand Royal Navy last week. The navy ran a five-day exercise with members of the United States Navy, NZRN, the Royal Navy and the Netherlands Royal Navy. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Navy holds ice diving operation on Sheridan Lake

Tickets are on sale now for the inaugural Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo coming up April 14, 15 and 16. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)
Expect tradition, modern twists at Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo in Williams Lake

Pop-up banner image