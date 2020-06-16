Canada-U.S. border closure to be extended until July 21

Border has been shut since March

Most lanes remain closed at the Peace Arch border crossing into the U.S. from Canada, where the shared border has been closed for nonessential travel in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. The restrictions at the border took effect March 21, while allowing trade and other travel deemed essential to continue. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

The border between Canada and the United States will remain closed for another 30 days, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday (June 16). The border has remained shut to non-essential travel between the two countries since mid-March.

The extension announced Tuesday will keep the border closed until July 21. Earlier this month, the federal government announced a “limited exemption

