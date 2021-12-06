Merck corporate headquarters in Kenilworth, N.J. Merck & Co. is shown on May 1, 2018. Merck Canada announced it plans to manufacture it’s oral antiviral COVID-19 drug in Canada, making the country a global hub for the production of the potentially game-changing treatment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Seth Wenig

Merck corporate headquarters in Kenilworth, N.J. Merck & Co. is shown on May 1, 2018. Merck Canada announced it plans to manufacture it’s oral antiviral COVID-19 drug in Canada, making the country a global hub for the production of the potentially game-changing treatment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Seth Wenig

Canada to manufacture Merck COVID-19 antivirals if regulator approves

Merck’s clinical trial showed a 50 per cent reduced risk of hospitalization or death

Merck Canada announced it plans to manufacture its oral antiviral COVID-19 drug in Canada, making the country a global hub for the production of the potentially game-changing treatment.

The drug company has invested $19 million to scale up production of its antiviral drug, molnupiravir, at Thermo Fisher Scientific’s facility in Whitby, Ont.

The drug — one of the first treatments for non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients — is currently pending Health Canada approval.

The antiviral works by blocking the enzyme essential for viral replication.

Merck’s clinical trial showed a 50 per cent reduced risk of hospitalization or death compared to placebo patients with mild or moderate COVID-19.

Last week Procurement Minister Filomena Tassi announced Canada had signed a deal to purchase 500,000 courses of the oral antiviral drug, with the option to purchase another 500,000 if Health Canada gives the green light.

READ MORE: Canada buying up to 1.5 million courses of oral antiviral drugs to fight COVID-19

Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Federal government says Canada border testing contracts worth up to $631 million
Next story
No evidence Liberals knew appeal over residential school payments was dropped: Miller

Just Posted

SD27 is considering allowing animals in school. (Angie Mindus photo - WIlliams Lake Tribune)
SD27 considers welcoming dogs, animals in schools

Back row: Reagan West, Emma Penner, Julia Bowman, Ella Kruus, Lauren Aikenhead Front row: Chloe Frizzi, Alyna Obexer, Aubreigh Gentles, Sydney Mason, Kaelin MacKinnon, Camdyn Cochran. (Joanne Macnair Photo)
Williams Lake Skating Club rewarded for efforts after return to live competition

Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Black Press Media file photos)
MLAS CORNER: Concerns of forestry-dependent communities silenced

Big Brother Jason Ouimet and his Little Brother Carson have been matched through the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Williams Lake community-based mentoring program for seven years. (Photo submitted)
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Williams Lake hosting survivor raffle