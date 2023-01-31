Canada Post is responding to snow conditions with a Red Alert in Quesnel, Yellow Alerts elsewhere. (Paul Henderson/Black Press)

Canada Post is responding to snow conditions with a Red Alert in Quesnel, Yellow Alerts elsewhere. (Paul Henderson/Black Press)

Canada Post suspends postal service in Quesnel due to winter storm conditions

Don’t expect mail delivery until conditions improve

Canada Post issued a red alert Tuesday, Jan. 31 for the Quesnel area due to winter weather.

“A red service alert means that we are suspending delivery for the day and not sending our delivery agents out or recalling them,” said Lisa Liu, a spokesperson for Canada Post.

The status remain in effect Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Quesnel was the only community in the province to have a full red-level alert enacted by the postal service. Many other parts of the province were placed on yellow alert.

“A yellow service alert means we are going to do our best to deliver, but there may be delays. Delivery will resume once conditions improve and it’s safe to do so. The safety of our employees is our number one priority,” Liu said.

Tuesday’s service alerts will be posted to Canada Post’s Delivery Service Alerts webpage, which lists all active and archived alerts and updates.

“We encourage customers to clear the ice from their walkways, stairs, and driveways, to ensure safe access to the front door for both their visitors, as well as their mail carriers, when service resumes,” Liu said.

If customers have questions regarding mail delivery, they can contact Canada Post’s Customer Service team online at canadapost.ca/support or by telephone at 1-866-607-6301 (TTY: 1-800-267-2797).

Read More: Snowfall warning continues in Williams Lake area

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Canada Post

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Sheridan Lake woman charged with manslaughter in suspicious death
Next story
Chief coroner prescribes ‘urgency’ as B.C. records 2,272 toxic drug deaths in 2022

Just Posted

Comet Catalina (green glow at centre) burning brightly in the night sky. Hopefully comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will shine as bright. (Photo credit: Gary Boyle)
Rare comet visible now in Cariboo skies

Kelly Wilson, left, and Mariah Myers from Williams Lake First Nation go over some details about searching for missing Bella Coola man Carl SChooner Jr. with Nuxalk Guardian Watchmen members Charles Saunders, Clayton Walkus, Roger Harris, and Ernest Tallio, right, and Rod Cahoose of Williams Lake, second from left, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 in Williams Lake, . (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Nuxalk Guardian Watchmen aid in search for missing Bella Coola man Carl Schooner Jr.

According to Environment Canada it snowed 16 cm in Williams Lake Jan. 31. (Photo submitted)
Snowfall warning continues in Williams Lake area

The Office of the Seniors Advocate is conducting a survey about long-term care residents and family experiences in B.C. communities, including Williams Lake. Unsplash.com image
Volunteers needed to conduct survey with seniors in long-term care in Williams Lake