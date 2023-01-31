Canada Post suspends postal service in Quesnel due to winter storm conditions

Canada Post is responding to snow conditions with a Red Alert in Quesnel, Yellow Alerts elsewhere. (Paul Henderson/Black Press)

Canada Post issued a red alert Tuesday, Jan. 31 for the Quesnel area due to winter weather.

“A red service alert means that we are suspending delivery for the day and not sending our delivery agents out or recalling them,” said Lisa Liu, a spokesperson for Canada Post.

The status remain in effect Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Quesnel was the only community in the province to have a full red-level alert enacted by the postal service. Many other parts of the province were placed on yellow alert.

“A yellow service alert means we are going to do our best to deliver, but there may be delays. Delivery will resume once conditions improve and it’s safe to do so. The safety of our employees is our number one priority,” Liu said.

Tuesday’s service alerts will be posted to Canada Post’s Delivery Service Alerts webpage, which lists all active and archived alerts and updates.

“We encourage customers to clear the ice from their walkways, stairs, and driveways, to ensure safe access to the front door for both their visitors, as well as their mail carriers, when service resumes,” Liu said.

If customers have questions regarding mail delivery, they can contact Canada Post’s Customer Service team online at canadapost.ca/support or by telephone at 1-866-607-6301 (TTY: 1-800-267-2797).

