Canada Post workers on strike ouside of the post office in Quesnel. Heather Norman photo

Canada Post strike hits Quesnel

There will be no mail delivery of pickup in Quesnel or Hixon today

Local Canada Post workers walked off the job in Quesnel this morning (Nov. 8), following weeks of the union’s rotating strikes around the country.

Derek Bergeron, president of the Local 816 branch of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW), which represents Quesnel and Hixon, says there hasn’t been anything new in the negotiations with Canada Post since October.

Canada Post and CUPW have been in negotiations since last fall.

Bergeron says they’ve had no contracts for almost a whole year and they’re hoping to see “some movement” from the corporation.

Bergeron says Canada Post workers have more than double the injury rate of the next highest, federally regulated group, longshore workers. “It’s pretty ugly, the numbers.”

He says they would also like to see some workload adjustments. Bergeron says Canada Post has cut a number of disability benefits, maternity leave benefits, and have cancelled holidays for CUPW members.

CUPW members began an overtime ban last week.

Bergeron said the strike will last for 24 hours in Quesnel. There is no mail delivery or pickup in striking cities.

Around the Cariboo, 100 Mile House Canada Post workers are also on strike.

