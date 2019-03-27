Canada Post semitrailer goes off Highway 97 landing down steep embankment

The truck left the road travelling north, went down steep embankment around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Crews and crane equipment were on site Wednesday morning to haul a Canada Post semitrailer out of a ditch just north of Williams Lake.

The truck went off the road travelling north on Highway 97 around 3 a.m. Tuesday, landing down in a ditch behind a home on Commodore Crescent, said Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron, adding the driver suffered minor injuries.

Byron confirmed the road conditions were not icy at the time of the crash.

On Tuesday dozens of pieces of plywood were put into the yard to create a path for a crane truck to access the crashed truck.

A neighbour at the scene said he did not witness the event, although he heard a bang when the truck went off the road.

In the morning he saw several police cars on scene.

A representative at the scene from Canada Post Wednesday confirmed the homeowners were away at the time of the crash, while neighbours said there is someone house staying there house sitting.

We have are waiting to hear back from Canada Post for further details.

A make-shift road of plywood was created so the trucks could get into to access the crashed semitrailer.