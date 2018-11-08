Canada Post rotating strikes hit Williams Lake

Rotating strikes have been taking place across the country for several weeks

Canada Post workers Lori Smith (from left), Diane O’Hara, and Lisa Martin were on the picket line Thursday as the CUPW rotating strike was in Williams Lake. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Williams Lake, along with other locations in the Cariboo, is one of the latest cities where Canada Post workers (CUPW) are participating in rotating strikes.

Workers Lori Smith, Diane O’Hara and Lisa Martin were on the picket line Thursday morning at the main post office on Second Avenue North.

Smith has been with Canada Post for 27 years, O’Hara for 18 years and Martin for three and a half years.

With temperatures sitting at -3C, the women were trying to keep warm by walking, sipping on warm drinks and with help of handwarmers donated to them by a local drug store.

Staff at the 7-eleven on Proctor Street, where there is another postal outlet, said the postal outlet would be closed all of Thursday, however, as of yet, no picketers had shown up to demonstrate at the site.

CUPW has said previously that each rotating strike will last for 24 hours.

