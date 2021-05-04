President Joe Biden speaks at Tidewater Community College, Monday, May 3, 2021, in Portsmouth, Va. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden speaks at Tidewater Community College, Monday, May 3, 2021, in Portsmouth, Va. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Evan Vucci

Canada needs more help with COVID-19, prominent U.S. vaccine expert urges White House

Pressure is mounting on President Joe Biden to go beyond sharing a growing surplus of the AstraZeneca vaccine

A prominent Texas doctor is urging the United States to do more to help Canadians get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Dr. Peter Hotez, a familiar face to cable news viewers in both countries, says the U.S. has a moral obligation to expand vaccination beyond its borders, including in Canada.

Hotez, a vaccine expert and dean of the school of tropical medicine at Baylor University in Houston, says Canada is just 10 per cent of the entire U.S. population — most of them living near the border.

He says he was taken aback by the overwhelming response from Canadians when he made the call on Twitter over the weekend.

Pressure is mounting on President Joe Biden to go beyond sharing a growing surplus of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, which is approved for use in Canada but not the U.S.

Advocates want certain World Trade Organization limits on intellectual property eased so developing countries might be better able to develop and manufacture vaccines.

READ MORE: Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine can be given to adults 30+ who can’t wait for mRNA

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CanadaCoronavirusUSAvaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
NACI advice on ‘preferred vaccines’ for COVID-19 sparks confusion, anger
Next story
UBC researchers capture first images of rapidly spreading B.1.1.7 COVID variant

Just Posted

Lakers Car Club members Paul Christianson (from left), Jake Derksen and Frank Ruyter stand alongside a 1977 Rolls Royce the club will be auctioning off in lieu of the annual Spring Roundup. (Photo submitted)
Lakers Car Club raffling 1977 Rolls Royce in lieu of annual Spring Roundup

The Lakers would like to the thank the residents and businesses of Williams Lake for their support

Dog Creek Road just past the Alkali Lake Ranch has a washout. (Jonah Toporchak photo)
Lane of Dog Creek Road washed out due to spring freshet

Spring freshet has impacted many roads in the region

The Station House Gallery is putting out a public call for entries to its summer show which will have a Williams Lake Stampede theme. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Station House Gallery ropes Stampede theme for summer exhibit

The community is invited to submit for the show

Jenny Howell is the water wise instructor and the executive director of the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society. (Photo submitted)
DOWN TO EARTH: Frogs and billionaires

Jenny HOWELL Special to the Tribune The boiling frog analogy is often… Continue reading

Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Black Press Media file photos)
MLA’s CORNER: Provincial budget falls short for rural B.C.

People in Cariboo-Chilcotin are still waiting for their COVID-19 Recovery Benefit

Pharmacist Barbara Violo shows off a vile of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Friday, March 12, 2021. A national advisory committee recommends people 30 and older can get a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine if they do not want to wait for an mRNA alternative. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Looking for the nearest COVID shot? Tech entrepreneur creates texting software in B.C

Zain Manji says app took just one or two hours to create

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A 2021 census questionnaire. (Black Press Media file photo)
2021 census responses due May 11

By law, every household must complete a census questionnaire

A load of lumber is hauled down Highway 3 in southern B.C., the province that supplies about half of U.S. exports to the U.S. (B.C. government photo)
U.S. home builders call for end to Canadian lumber trade war

U.S. Lumber Coalition says duties a small part of record price

Rossland Mayor Kathy Moore
Dual-citizen B.C. mayor asks for understanding after U.S. trip for vaccine, family visit

An extended holiday resulted in social media backlash after Rossland mayor visits family in the U.S.

A structural image of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant published by University of B.C. researchers. (UBC)
UBC researchers capture first images of rapidly spreading B.1.1.7 COVID variant

Researchers believe current COVID vaccines will still work on U.K. variant

Jose Marchand prepares Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination doses at a mobile clinic for members of First Nations and their partners, in Montreal, Friday, April 30, 2021. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is coming under fire after contradicting the advice Canadians have been receiving for weeks to take the first vaccine against COVID-19 that they’re offered. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
NACI advice on ‘preferred vaccines’ for COVID-19 sparks confusion, anger

Panel said that people who can wait for an mRNA vaccine should do so

Jennifer Touchie prepares to re-hang red dresses on May 1 after vandals removed the dresses she had originally hung along Highway 4 days before. (Nora O’Malley photo)
Red Dress Day honours Canada’s missing and murdered Indigenous people

As vandals target displays, May 5 marks Red Dress Day across the country

An emergency alert message on an iPhone is pictured in Carleton Place, Ont., on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C. emergency alert test set for May 5

Cell phones, radios and televisions may receive a test message at 1:55 p.m.

Most Read