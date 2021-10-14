The Canadian and American flags are seen on top of the Peace Arch is at the Canada/USA border in Surrey, B.C. on March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan

Canada must stay vigilant against COVID-19, including with border testing: Freeland

Deputy Prime Minister pours cold water on letting travellers enter Canada without a COVID-19 test

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is pouring cold water on the idea of letting travellers enter Canada without a COVID-19 test.

Freeland says Canada needs to remain vigilant against the virus — and that includes making sure that people who cross the Canada-U.S. border are not infected.

When fully vaccinated Canadian visitors are allowed to cross the land border into the U.S. next month, they won’t be required to show negative test results.

Canada, however, still needs to see the results of a recent COVID-19 test — a $200 expense — in order for travellers to enter the country.

Perrin Beatty, president and CEO of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, is among those calling on the federal government to do away with the requirement.

Freeland says she won’t make predictions about future, but stresses the rules are the rules.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Canadians cheer, Freeland urges caution as U.S. unveils land border travel plan

CoronavirustravelUSAvaccines

Previous story
RCMP investigating possible public mischief related to claims made by Surrey mayor
Next story
Study finds ‘sociability’ hormone didn’t help kids with autism

Just Posted

Terry Duff teaches the hockey program at Lake City Secondary School in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
HOMETOWN: #1 hockey teacher

All the remains of a Williams Lake couple’s beehives at their property on Dog Creek Road thanks to a visiting bear. (Don Piller photo)
Williams Lake couple’s beehives destroyed by a bear

A member of Bella Coola Valley Search and Rescue looks on as Nuxalk River Guardians are out on a boat in the estuary near Bella Coola, B.C. on Saturday, Oct. 9. (Photo submitted)
Human remains recovered in Bella Coola estuary may be missing tourist or fishing guide

The public washrooms at Kiwanis Park, Boitanio Park and Scout Island are closed for the remainder of the fall and winter. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Public washrooms closed for fall, winter at Williams Lake parks, Scout Island