The Canada Food Guide was updated in January for the first time since 2007. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

Canada Food Guide makes groceries too expensive: poll

Survey suggests low-income families are particularly feeling the pressure

The new Canada Food Guide recommendations make paying for groceries more challenging, a new poll suggests.

The survey, released Wednesday by the Angus Reid Institute, suggests four in 10 Canadians believe following the diet guidelines is simply unaffordable.

Low-income families are particularly feeling the pressure. More than half of Canadians (55 per cent) who had an annual household income below $50,000 say they have chosen less healthy options because of the cost.

Lower-income people are also four times more likely to have used a food bank in the past year, according to the poll.

The price of groceries is expected to rise, meanwhile, and households can expect to pay $400 more for their bill this year.

New Canada Food Guide nixes portion sizes, promotes plant-based proteins

The food guide is the second most requested government document, after income tax forms, because of its value for schools and creating nutrition plans for kids. But less than half of Canadians (44 per cent) believe it’s valuable to them personally.

Most people (61 per cent) said they’re confused about what they should be eating because information about diets is constantly changing.

The Canada Food Guide was updated in January, for the first time since 2007.


