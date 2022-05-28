Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson rises during Question Period, on April 7, 2022 in Ottawa. Wilkinson says he held talks this week with several European countries, including Germany, about the potential for shipping them clean Canadian hydrogen, to help wean them off Russian oil and gas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson rises during Question Period, on April 7, 2022 in Ottawa. Wilkinson says he held talks this week with several European countries, including Germany, about the potential for shipping them clean Canadian hydrogen, to help wean them off Russian oil and gas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canada could help wean Europe from Russian oil and gas by shipping clean hydrogen

The talks took place at a meeting of G7 energy and environment ministers in Berlin

Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says he spoke this week with delegates from several European countries, including Germany, about the potential for shipping them clean Canadian hydrogen to help wean them off Russian oil and gas.

The talks took place at a meeting of G7 energy and environment ministers in Berlin, which led to new targets for moving away from coal and oil and gas.

Canada says it also helped persuade G7 countries — which include the United States — to phase out international financing of fossil fuel projects by the end of the year.

The commitment was part of a package of measures to combat climate change, including global action to phase out coal-fired power.

Wilkinson and Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault played a pivotal role in launching the G7 hydrogen action pact, a group focused on the role hydrogen can play as a clean energy source for the future.

Canada is developing clean hydrogen production, including in Nova Scotia, which could be shipped to European countries to make them less reliant on Russia for energy following the invasion of Ukraine.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2022.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
International flight delays at Pearson airport jump by factor of 275

Just Posted

Langley’s Karen Lee Batten will perform Saturday, May 28 at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Busy weekend of events in Williams Lake May 28, 29

Senior concert band musicians Veronica Keats, from left on clarinet, Iknoop Bassi, also on clarinet and Heidi Van Beers on flute, practice in preparation for their final concert of the year. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
LCSS final concert to be a dramatic and dynamic musical event

New regulations will impact moose hunting in the Peace region, among other changes. (File photo)
Regulation changes drastically impact moose hunting in B.C.’s northeast

Alexis Creek RCMP seek witnesses to a single vehicle crash on Highway 20, Sunday, May 22, near Redstone. (RCMP logo)
Alexis Creek RCMP seek witnesses for May 22 crash near Redstone