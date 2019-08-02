Canada Border Services Agency warns of existing scam

Methods used by scammers are ever-changing, CBSA notes

Ongoing e-mail, text messages or telephone scams in which people pose as officials from the Canadian Borders Services Agency (CBSA) asking for personal information, including Social Insurance Numbers (SIN), continue to be a problem.

Methods used by the scammers to communicate with the public, and the rational provided to justify being in contact with the victim, are varied, ever changing, but always designed to lure the public into providing personal information, the CBSA noted in a press release issued Friday.

Read more: Cat-phishing tops list of Better Business Bureau’s 10 scams of 2018

In some cases, the scammer use false CBSA information.

Telephone calls may display numbers and employee names that appear to be from the CBSA.

E-mails may contain CBSA logos, e-mail addresses or employee names and titles to mislead the readers.

It is important to note that the CBSA never initiates a request for a social insurance number and credit card number by telephone or e-mail.

If an individual receives a telephone call or an e-mail asking for this information, or requesting payments from the CBSA, it is a scam.

It is important to be vigilant.

These calls or emails should be ignored and reported to appropriate authorities. If you have received this type of call, please report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

Read more: Avoid scams: How the Canada Revenue Agency will and won’t contact you


