Canada Border Services Agency warns of existing scam

Ongoing e-mail, text messages or telephone scams in which people pose as officials from the Canadian Borders Services Agency (CBSA) asking for personal information, including Social Insurance Numbers (SIN), continue to be a problem.

Methods used by the scammers to communicate with the public, and the rational provided to justify being in contact with the victim, are varied, ever changing, but always designed to lure the public into providing personal information, the CBSA noted in a press release issued Friday.

In some cases, the scammer use false CBSA information.

Telephone calls may display numbers and employee names that appear to be from the CBSA.

E-mails may contain CBSA logos, e-mail addresses or employee names and titles to mislead the readers.

It is important to note that the CBSA never initiates a request for a social insurance number and credit card number by telephone or e-mail.

If an individual receives a telephone call or an e-mail asking for this information, or requesting payments from the CBSA, it is a scam.

It is important to be vigilant.

These calls or emails should be ignored and reported to appropriate authorities. If you have received this type of call, please report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

