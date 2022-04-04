Williams Lake RCMP are hoping someone will recognize this person, wanted in connection with an armed robbery at the 7-Eleven in March, 2022. (RCMP handout)

Williams Lake RCMP are hoping someone will recognize this person, wanted in connection with an armed robbery at the 7-Eleven in March, 2022. (RCMP handout)

Can you help identify suspect in an attempted robbery in Williams Lake?

RCMP want your help

Williams Lake RCMP are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect from an armed robbery last month.

In a news release issued Monday April 4, police noted that on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 4:04 a.m., Williams Lake RCMP responded to a report of an attempted robbery at the 7-Eleven at 320 Proctor Street.

One unidentified man entered the store pepper sprayed an employee after demanding cash and cigarettes. The man left the store empty handed.

RCMP is seeking public assistance in identifying and locating the suspect who is described as a First Nations man who appeared to be in his 30’s, approximately five-foot-seven-inches tall, medium build with short hair. He was last seen wearing a green hoodie and green mask.

If you have any information about this contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211.

Read More: ‘Who would take life-saving tools’; New Central Cariboo Search and Rescue truck, tools stolen

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Previous story
School District 27 announces three administrative changes for 2022/23 school year
Next story
Search and rescue truck, tools stolen from Williams Lake

Just Posted

A Central Cariboo Search and Rescue truck was stolen overnight from inside the SAR team’s hall in Williams Lake. Pictured above, CCSAR members drove the new truck in a salute to health care workers past Cariboo Memorial Hospital in September 2021. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Search and rescue truck, tools stolen from Williams Lake

Williams Lake RCMP are hoping someone will recognize this person, wanted in connection with an armed robbery at the 7-Eleven in March, 2022. (RCMP handout)
Can you help identify suspect in an attempted robbery in Williams Lake?

(Williams Lake Tribune file photo)
School District 27 announces three administrative changes for 2022/23 school year

The Tŝilhqot’in National Government (TNG) is seeking to better protect Indigenous heritage sites throughout its territory. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Tŝilhqot’in chiefs lean on government to better protect Indigenous heritage sites