Can you help identify suspect in an attempted robbery in Williams Lake?

Williams Lake RCMP are hoping someone will recognize this person, wanted in connection with an armed robbery at the 7-Eleven in March, 2022. (RCMP handout)

Williams Lake RCMP are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect from an armed robbery last month.

In a news release issued Monday April 4, police noted that on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 4:04 a.m., Williams Lake RCMP responded to a report of an attempted robbery at the 7-Eleven at 320 Proctor Street.

One unidentified man entered the store pepper sprayed an employee after demanding cash and cigarettes. The man left the store empty handed.

RCMP is seeking public assistance in identifying and locating the suspect who is described as a First Nations man who appeared to be in his 30’s, approximately five-foot-seven-inches tall, medium build with short hair. He was last seen wearing a green hoodie and green mask.

If you have any information about this contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211.

Read More: ‘Who would take life-saving tools’; New Central Cariboo Search and Rescue truck, tools stolen

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP