Clear Creek Campground in Cultus Lake was shut down after a cougar attacked and killed a pet on July 13, 2023. (Unsplash)

Clear Creek Campground in Cultus Lake was shut down after a cougar attacked and killed a pet on July 13, 2023. (Unsplash)

Campground shut down after cougar kills dog in Cultus Lake

Cougar also ‘displayed stalking behaviour towards people’ at Clear Creek Campground: Conservation Officer Service

A campground in Cultus Lake Provincial Park was shut down after a cougar attacked and killed some pets Thursday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. on July 13 at the Clear Creek Campground.

“Conservation Officer Service (COS) received reports that a cougar had killed pets and displayed stalking behaviour towards people in the Clear Creek Campground area,” COS stated in an email to The Chilliwack Progress.

Conservation officers were at the scene on Friday, July 14.

To ensure public safety, the campground was evacuated and BC Parks temporarily closed Clear Creek Campground on July 14. As of 1 p.m. Saturday, July 15, the cougar was still at large.

It was unknown how many pets were killed, but witnesses claimed a dog was dead.

“Cougars that display aggressive behaviour towards people and pets are not candidates for relocation or rehabilitation. Conservation officers are monitoring the situation and will assess when it is safe to re-open the campground.”

People in the area are reminded not to leave children or pets unattended, and to call 911 if they see a cougar in that location.

Reservation holders have been notified with full refunds being provided. When the area has been re-opened, those people will be notified, and online information updated.

RELATED: Agassiz woman fends off cougar attack

 

@PhotoJennalism
jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC ParksBreaking Newscougar attackCultus Lake

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Residential school survivors in the Cariboo find comfort in quilts
Next story
B.C. Wildfire fighting 29 active fires throughout the Cariboo-Chilcotin

Just Posted

A thick smoky haze is visible over Williams Lake as resident calls for change. (Timothy Vant photo)
LETTER: Writing is in the sky

The B.C. Wildfire map of the Cariboo-Chilcotin as of Saturday, July 15 2023. (Photo submitted)
B.C. Wildfire fighting 29 active fires throughout the Cariboo-Chilcotin

Sherry Yonkman, Downtown Williams Lake BIA executive director, left and Mayor Surinderpal Rathor present a public art grant to artists Tiffany Jorgensen, centre and Sarah Sigurdson, right, for the mural they created for Stampede Glass owner Brian Doering, second from right. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake artists receive portion of city/BIA public art grant for new mural

“Williams Lake First Nation (WLFN) had a Me7 Sítsmens (Blanket Ceremony) on May 6th to honour those that have come forward to tell their story. We were so thankful to be able to give out over 40 quilts that you put so much time, effort and love into. This is only the first Me7 Sítsmens that WLFN hosted, with more planned in the future,” said Dominique Melanson, Title & Rights Coordinator, Administrative Coordinator, St. Joseph’s Mission Investigation. (Photo submitted)
Residential school survivors in the Cariboo find comfort in quilts