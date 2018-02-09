B.C. firefighters save dog from house fire

The animal was carried from the home and given an oxygen mask

The Campbell River Fire Department arrived on scene of a house fire this afternoon to find heavy black smoke coming out of the balcony sliding doors on the second floor, said Deputy Fire Chief Thomas Doherty.

A fire attack crew of three entered the home and put out the fire in the living room before searching the rest of the house.

They found a dog in the back bedroom, removed it from the residence and deployed the pet oxygen system.

A vet was called to the scene to treat the animal and it was taken back to the clinic, however it was breathing on it’s own, Doherty said.

There were no other injuries and the investigation as to the cause of the fire is ongoing.

 

Campbell River Fire fighters save a dog from a house fire on South Birch St. this afternoon. Photo by Campbell River Fire Department

Campbell River Fire fighters give a dog that they rescued from a fire oxygen. Photo via Campbell River Fire Department

Campbell River Fire responded to a house fire on South Birch St. this afternoon. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

Previous story
B.C. Family Day to move to third week in February next year

Just Posted

Working in the heart of darkness: Artist Alexa Black

New Station House Gallery exhibit Wild like Moonlight beautiful and haunting

Business owner advocates for more trades training in Williams Lake

Kim Preeper is struggling to keep apprentices because they have to go away for school.

Winter driving conditions for Cariboo Chilcotin

Slippery conditions were likely a factor in collision near Wildwood, CCSAR chief says

B.C. Family Day to move to third week in February next year

Premier John Horgan said the move is to better align the holiday with businesses and families

Former Lake City Ford building moves one step closer to redevelopment

All of the necessary permits and zoning amendments are in place for Wensley Architecture Ltd. to redevelop 715 Oliver Street.

Cougar kitten gets new lease on life at Greater Vancouver Zoo

Cub survived for a month on his own on the outskirts of Williams Lake

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

SAY WHAT? Readers weigh in on change to B.C. Family Day

The stat holiday will fall on the third Monday of February, starting next year

B.C. Green leader supports Premier Horgan in wine battle

Andrew Weaver calls the Alberta premier’s B.C. wine ban response “petty”

Federal Tories eye 2019 election

Choice in 2019 will come down to Canada being free or unfree in future: Scheer

B.C. firefighters save dog from house fire

The animal was carried from the home and given an oxygen mask

Nick Lang’s Story: The tragic and preventable death of a teen in government care

Chilliwack parents drop lawsuit against provincial government to focus on making positive changes

Chief Justice defends judge in Berry custody case

In wake of murders, Justice Gray faces criticism for granting Berry access to girls on Christmas Eve

UPDATE: The Trans-Canada Highway is now open through the Alberta border

Expect delays tomorrow as work crews perform avalanche debris removal

Most Read